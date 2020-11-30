Year after year, Jerry Shore would stand proudly among the mountain of toys, books, bicycles and games set up at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. He would always be dressed in his Marine blues with a smile permanently plastered across his face.
“You just don’t know the true joy of Christmas until you help a mother bring toys to her car and when you’re all done, she turns to your with tears streaming down her face,” Jerry Shore said in 2018, just minutes before the doors opened for parents to shop for presents with the Steele County Toys for Tots program. “It’s that satisfaction of knowing that kids are getting presents on Christmas Day.”
That year, Shore proudly announced that he had no plans of retiring anytime soon from his volunteer work with the local branch of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program.
This year, however, Shore’s face will be missing during the distribution days, marking 2020 as the first Shore-less Toys for Tots season in its 36-year history in Steele County. Shore unexpectedly died in May. He was 78.
“When Jerry died, it was like a blow out of the sky,” said Don Overlie, the coordinator for Steele County Toys for Tots, who began working alongside Shore for the program in 2000. “It’s going to be very hard, not having Jerry there this year. I know every once in a while I will tear up. We may not have been best buddies in the world, but we shared this part of it together.”
Shore first brought Toys for Tots to Steele County in 1982 after helping organize and run the Rice County program for a couple of years. Overlie said the program trickled down to Steele County when another local nonprofit that worked with special needs children reached out to Shore in search of some help.
“Bonnie Thompson happened to know Jerry was a Marine, and she came to him and said, ‘Jerry, I have parents that fall between the cracks, who have just enough money to put food on their table and a roof over their heads, they don’t have anything extra,’” said Helen Shore, wife of Jerry Shore.
Helen said this hit home with her husband, stating that helping children had been his life’s purpose since his time with the Marines.
“He served on foreign soil and I know he saw children wanting and needing,” Helen said. “When he came back, that was his passion and his mission, especially when it came to helping parents be able to give their children something for Christmas.”
In the first year of the local program, Helen said the couple worked together to help served roughly 25 families in need. She specifically remembers using their own living room floor as the staging area to organize the gifts in age groups and see where they needed to buy supplement presents before the shopping day for families. They continued that method for the first four years.
“Can you imagine doing that still today?” Helen laughed, acknowledging the 500-some families the program now serves each year. “You were just going year from year, and in that first year we ended up with like $25 leftover and we thought we really had something to start the next year with. We just could have never imagined that it would get to this point or to this huge proportion.”
In 2019 alone, the Steele County Toys for Tots program distributed 6,647 toys and supported 1,279 children. As it is every year, Helen said it was all made possible through the community support and participation. Last year, community boxes collected 1,947 toys, 428 books, 2,200 stocking stuffers and $31,118 monetary donations.
“Jerry was very proud of his community,” Helen said. “There is no way that he and I could do it alone, it was so overwhelming. No one man can do anything without the help of all others. That’s what it takes, it takes a community. And our community is so important.”
Shortly after Shore died, Helen admitted she was concerned that people would assume the program would end. For many years, however, Helen said the program has depended on a large amount of volunteers whom they could never thank enough. Overlie said halting or changing the program was never a question, acknowledging that Shore set up the program knowing that while he wouldn’t be around forever that Toys for Tots would be.
“It’s the kids – it’s all about the kids. It’s not about Don Overlie or Jerry Shore or Helen or any of the other people who put time in to the program,” Overlie said. “It’s about the kids. Always.”
With the legacy of Jerry living on in the Steele County Toys for Tots program, Helen said it is slightly overwhelming to think of it that way, but entirely appropriate.
“I never really thought of it that way, but yes, it was his legacy and that is a wonderful thought,” Helen said. “It is an excellent program and we do it because of love and in order to help people. It’s not to receive a pat on the back. We love our children so we do it for that reason.”
Beyond the simple giving of toys, Helen said Jerry’s legacy will also live on through the generosity he has instilled in the hearts and souls of those he has touched through the program throughout the years. She fondly remembers a time when her husband returned from a Toys for Tots shopping trip with the church’s youth group, saying Jerry was upset to see a young teenaged boy crying to the youth leader. Helen encouraged her husband to call the leader and find out what was going on.
“The young boy was telling his leader that he and his mother came to Owatonna when he was 11 and that was the first year he had ever received a Christmas gift, and that night it hit him where he had gotten it from,” Helen said holding back tears. “Quite frequently, we do not think that there’s people in our community in stress and in need, but when you hear this story your heart goes out to all of them. This program made that young man feel purpose when he got to shop for that next young boy who otherwise may not receive a present.”
Overlie echoed Helen’s sentiment that Jerry’s legacy reaches far beyond the distribution days of the program.
“When these children get a present, when they see it’s there on Christmas morning, it can change them,” Overlie said. “When they find out years later that it came from Toys for Tots and it gets into their mind that they too can help somebody, well that changes everything.”
As the Toys for Tots program in Steele County continues to collect donations and prepare for its upcoming distribution days, Helen and Overlie said the spirit and motto of Jerry will continue to ring as the anthem of the program: Every child deserves a Christmas.
Jerry was also heavily involved in the Owatonna Arts Center, Little Theatre of Owatonna and the Owatonna United Methodist Church.