Automobile enthusiasts were geared up and ready for their favorite model of history this weekend as the 7th Annual Gus’ Station Car Show took place at the Village of Yesteryear.
Roughly 100 entries filled the parking lot behind the Steele County History Center in Owatonna, featuring muscle cars, trucks and buggies. The event, which was met with a bright summer sun, brought people from all over the region to come explore the wonder that is vintage vehicles. Jeanna Hildebrandt, a Waseca native who now lives in Prior Lake, took several laps around the show to select her pick for People’s Choice, finally landing on a green and gold 1937 IHC.
“The paint job is so unique, especially for a panel van,” Hildebrandt said. “Something about it I just think was done really nicely.”
Hildebrandt was also at the show to support her husband and brother-in-law, who finally brought their mother’s 1967 Galaxie 500 back to the show circuit after spending three years refurbishing it.
Hildebrandt was not the only out-of-towner taking in the uniquely Steele County opportunity. Lisa Hansen, of Minneapolis, proudly showed off her black and pink, 1955 Crown Victoria after years of trying to enter the local show.
“I looked for this car, this make, this model and this color, for eight years,” Hansen said. “I finally found it from a guy in Alabama in 2010 after he had painted in pink and white, but when he heard I wanted it pink and black he changed it back.”
Having served as a car hop in high school, Hansen decided to add an old-fashioned drive thru tray with all the fixings to her vehicle while it’s on display at shows.
Hansen’s vehicle caught the eye of an extremely important judge, Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz, as we made his rounds for his selection of Mayor’s Choice Award. The one-of-a-kind award was designed by Leon Ellis and experts at Fame Awards used a CNC machine to etch a design of Gus’ Station Garage into a wood tray.
Though Kuntz was drawn to Hansen’s vehicle, he ultimately selected the other 1955 Crown Victoria at the show owned by Laurie Matejcek. Matejcek’s car is painted the classic pink and white.
More than a dozen other awards were handed out that day as well as door prizes. Gus’ Station in the Village of Yesteryear was also open for people to learn more about the 90-year-old building from Ellendale.
Built in 1931 on Hwy. 65 in Ellendale, Gus’ Station served the burgeoning motor car market. According to the Steele County Historical Society, Gus Jacobson would check the oil, the water level in the radiator, the tire pressure and wash his customers’ windshields. To school kids in Ellendale where it sat on the same block as the school, the station served candy and pop to delighted kids during recess and lunchtime even into the 1980s.