There are a lot of things I love about my job – I learn something new every day, I am constantly meeting new and exciting people, and I have bragging rights of knowing a little about a lot. One of my favorite parts of my work as a reporter for a community newspaper, however, are the unique experiences and opportunities my career has opened up for me.
Such is where my mind wandered one Saturday morning as I sat on a rock atop a hill on the south side of Medford. Accompanied by the sounds of nature and the slowly rising mugginess following a Friday night storm, I relished my current situation of being considered lost in the woods.
In the distance, I could hear a faint whinny, and I knew my time alone was coming to an end.
On Saturday, Aug. 15, I spent the morning with the men and women of the Steele County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse. The group had gathered on the grounds of the old Girl Scout camp on the south side of Medford to practice a variety of drills, specifically the search and rescue of a photographer who had lost her way on unmarked trails.
The mounted posse and auxiliary was first organized in 1966 to assist the sheriff and the communities they serve by providing additional patrolling and mobility in areas of limited access. They represent the sheriff’s office in parades and local celebrations and are often called out by the sheriff to perform duties such as search and rescue, securing crime and accident scenes, and patrolling the Steele County Free Fair, among a variety of other situations.
“We’ve been on quite a few searches,” said Joe Schwering, the posse's captain and active member for the last 40 years. Schwering recalled two different incidents during his time with the posse where the group helped search for individuals involved in stabbings, finding one man completely hidden and covered in mud.
There are several requirements to become a member of a sheriff’s mounted posse: be at least 18 years of age, own your own horse and have the equipment to get yourself and your horse to where you need to be when called upon for assistance. All volunteers, the mounted posse in Steele County is made of 25 active and five honorary members. They attend a variety of mandatory trainings similar to the one recently held in Medford as well as CPR and first aid and use of force both on the ground and from horseback. Posse members also practice escorting a squad car and escorting a person out of an angry crowd.
According to Sheriff Lon Thiele, training and experience are important for the posse’s equine partners as well. They participate in sensory training exercises where the horses are introduced to the unfamiliar obstacles and challenges that are part of the overall posse experience. Being able to stand firm in the noise and commotion of a crowd or carefully moving one step sideways to avoid a baby stroller is vital – and the horses have to do it all. Some of the elements of the training even include spraying the horses with a fire hose and learning the sounds of all the first responder and law enforcement vehicles.
During that Saturday in Medford, the posse and their horses focused on a grid search technique to aid in both a search and rescue and suspect search. After running a few drills in the field, they were unleashed onto the roads to try to locate the missing reporter who just moments earlier had been taking their photos — me.
The group clearly had great communication, as they were able to locate me significantly quicker than the two hours I was anticipating. When they approached me on horseback, they stayed at a considerable distance as they asked me if I was hurt or ill and how they could help me.
They were sweet, which almost made me feel bad about what happened next.
The sheriff and I decided to play a little trick on the posse, though it was still and integral part of their training. Shortly before getting placed in the woods, Thiele handed me a small, blue rubber gun — completely fake and harmless — to place somewhere on my person.
“The Second Amendment has been a really big deal lately, everyone is talking about it,” Thiele said to me as we went over our plan. “I want to see how my posse will react when you tell them you have a gun, but also that you have a permit to carry.”
Under Minnesota law, individuals must obtain a permit to carry a handgun in public. There is no stipulation in the law regarding whether that weapon must be concealed, and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic a local group called the Steele County 2A Coalition organized in an attempt to have the Steele County Board of Commissioners pass a resolution declaring the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” These resolution — which began in Illinois in response to proposed fun measures — state that the county, city or township making the declaration is dedicated to defending fun rights.
In March, Thiele made a public announcement stating that local law enforcement does not have the authority to ignore federal laws, but that he believes the gun laws currently in effect are adequate. He added that there are a lot of “responsible fun owners in Steele County” and that he strongly supports the right to bear arms under the Second Amendment.
With that said, Thiele also needs to assure that his posse knows how to handle themselves when they approach an individual carrying a firearm — whether it be legally with a permit to carry or not. I’m happy to report that as soon as I withdrew the imposter weapon, the posse members who had located me instantly backed up and calmly asked me to set the firearm on the ground as I produced my permit (which in reality was a folded up map I had swiped from the coffee table).
Overall, I was impressed by the professionalism and diligence the mounted posse showed during what was simply a training exercise for them. Thiele continued the training with them long after I left the scene, safely recovered from the harsh elements inside the Medford woods.
Despite Chief Deputy Scott Hanson getting mud all over my clothes — for which he can still expect a proper dry cleaning bill for in the future — I am able to mark up my time lost in the woods and waiting for the mounted posse to rescue me as another once-in-a-lifetime experience thanks to my career in journalism.