Halloween is already a scary time of year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has some people concerned about the tradition of trick-or-treating.
While some Steele County residents will continue the much-loved tradition of trick-or-treating this year, others are finding alternative ways to celebrate the holiday during the pandemic.
Some residents told the People's Press that they'll be handing out prebagged candy and sanitizing between handoffs while others are setting up a haunted house for their kids, telling scary stories and making Halloween-themed snacks.
Holly Caudillo said her 10-year-old daughter is going to do a scavenger hunt instead of trick-or-treating. Angela Cerbana said her family is only visiting the homes of immediate family for trick or treating.
"We plan on digging out the Easter eggs and doing a Halloween egg hunt instead,” Cerbana said.
The Steele County Public Health Department hasn't taken a stance on trick-or-treating this year and neither has the city of Owatonna.
“It’s best to try to stay outdoors if you can, we can spread out a little more, you have the fresh air,” county Public Health Director Amy Caron said. “I would still say wear those masks, keep those six feet of social distancing and not go out anywhere if you do have any of those COVID-19 symptoms.”
The city has never historically regulated Halloween, but City Administrator Kris Busse said city officials are asking residents to use good judgment and follow Gov. Tim Walz's orders.
Caron said she doesn't recommend going door to door or getting together for parties because COVID-19 can still spread in small social gatherings.
“I feel like a lot of us are in a position where you have what we call ‘COVID fatigue’ and are maybe relaxing on some of those precautions that we were taking,” Caron said. “Now is not the time to do that … now is the time to be diligent, especially when we go into these winter months and we start spending more time indoors.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention shared some trick-or-treating alternatives including decorating your home for Halloween and carving pumpkins with family or neighbors and friends while outside. Another safe option would be to take a walk around the neighborhood to admire the decked-out houses from a safe distance.
“Traditional Halloween activities are fun, but some can increase the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19 or influenza. Plan alternate ways to participate in Halloween,” the CDC wrote on the Trick or Treating and Other Halloween Activities webpage.
The CDC lists the following activities as low-risk alternatives for trick-or-treating:
Hiding candy in and around your home and throwing a Halloween treat hunt/Halloween themed scavenger hunt
Hosting a virtual costume contest
Having a scary movie night with your household.
Moderate-risk activities recommended by the CDC include:
Handing out individually wrapped bags of candy and setting them outside to grab and go
Holding an outdoor costume parade or contest while maintaining six feet social distance
Having a socially distanced outdoor movie night with friends or neighbors
Visiting a pumpkin patch or orchard while making sure to wash your hands after handling frequently touched surfaces
The CDC says the following are higher-risk activities:
Participating in traditional trick-or-treating in which candy is handed out by going door-to door
Participating in a trunk-or-treat
Attending crowded costume parties indoors
Visiting indoor haunted houses where people will likely be screaming
For those really wanting to participate in trick-or-treating, the CDC has shared steps to make the activity safer. Most tips are standard COVID-19 precautions such as wearing a mask, washing your hands before handing out treats and social distancing.
A cloth mask can become a fun customized accessory in your child’s costume, however it should be noted that a costume mask is not a substitution for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be worn over a cloth mask, as it could make it difficult to breathe, according the CDC.
Besides a bucket, trick-or-treaters should also bring some hand sanitizer to be used after touching objects or other people. After returning home individuals should wash hands with soap and water before eating any candy.