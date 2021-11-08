The Owatonna noon chapter of the Rotary International Club honored a non-member Monday who has exemplified the motto of “service above self” and whole-heartedly fulfills the characteristics of Rotary’s Four Way Test.
“Is it Truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?”
Owatonna’s Susanne Schroeder was chosen as this year’s recipient of the Paul Harris/Vern White Service Above Self Award.
Schroeder was nominated by Dr. Beth Gilthvedt. Although she was unable to be present to speak, Deb Maurer spoke on her behalf. Both women have known Schroeder for more than 20 years and agreed that Schroeder was more than deserving of this honor.
“When I first heard the call for the Vern White and Paul Harris fellowship award nominations for a non-rotarian who embodies our four way test and models service above self, I immediately thought of my friend Sue Schroeder,” Gilthvedt wrote.
She went on to say that Schroeder has been an active advocate for children and families in the Owatonna community. This year’s theme for the award is “serve to change lives.” Gilthvedt wrote that Schroeder is dedicated to serving and improving the lives of all and equity is her “guiding principle” to welcoming newcomers to Owatonna.
Schroeder was born in Giessen, Germany, and immigrated to Watertown, South Dakota, with her mother when she was quite young. She became a citizen of the United States when she was 11 years old.
After graduating high school, Schroeder attended college and received a Bachelor’s degree in social work. She went on to receive a Master’s from the University of St. Thomas in 1997. Her focus for many years was in child protection. She moved to Owatonna with her husband, David, in 1987.
Stability, safety, employment and affordable housing is what attracted Schroeder to Owatonna. Her and her husband were in search of a place to grow roots, and they did. The couple raised four children here and Schroeder has worked in several of the schools in the district as a social worker. She currently is a social worker for the Owatonna Middle School.
When Schroeder was first alerted that she would be the recipient of the award she joked that she was curious of the criteria and wondered, “Why me?”
“Receiving recognition in such a public way is quite challenging for me as it goes against the humility I was raised with, and the nature in which most of my work is done,” Schroeder said. “As much as working behind the scenes suits me best, I realized it’s important to shine a light on professions like social work.”
She went on to compare the four way test to the six core values of a social worker and realized how much the values were inline with each other.
“How lucky am I to have found a profession that aligns with my values,” she said.
Schroeder went on to speak of her experiences as an immigrant and how at times, she felt her and her family weren’t accepted and differences in culture were not tolerated. She had an early interest in social studies and the different cultures of people around the world, which was solidified when she and her mother visited their family in Germany.
She began volunteering for the Cultural Diversity Network stating that she wanted to make others feel just as at home in Owatonna as she felt. She said she never wanted anyone to feel bad because of their differences.
For 20 years, Schroeder was part of the planning committee for CulturFest. She reflected on fond memories of being able to provide a diverse celebration for all to feel that their culture is of value.
“I feel so honored and grateful to have received this award from the Rotary Club of Owatonna,” Schroeder said. “It has been a blessing to work in a career where I look forward to the challenges of each day. Supporting students to find the best in themselves and assisting families to provide for their children has been a very rewarding aspect of my career’s work.”