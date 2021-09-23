An Owatonna man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly fled from law enforcement on an ATV.
Jose Esquivel Jr., 20, was charged Thursday in Steele County District Court with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. The charge stems from an incident that took place early Saturday morning, beginning on 26th Street.
According to the criminal complaint, shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, a deputy with the Steele County Sheriff’s Office observed an ATV turn onto 26th Street NW from the area of Firehouse Liquor. The ATV was reportedly traveling west, but was driving in the eastbound lane of traffic. When the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on 4th Avenue NW, the driver allegedly turned back to look at the squad car before accelerating and driving off.
The ATV turned west onto 23rd Street NW, running into a dead end and driving into the woods at Cashman Park, according to the report. The deputy and two Owatonna police officers walked the trail the ATV took and reportedly located the suspect ATV and a second ATV. The suspect ATV was not registered, but had a previous in-house contact associated with Esquivel, according to court documents.
Two days later, a third party allegedly contacted the deputy, identifying himself as having been with Esquivel that night, also riding an ATV. The witness reportedly said an unknown third person showed up on an ATV and started riding with them. The witness said he watched Esquivel and the third person allegedly drive by the squad car, but that he went a different direction to go home. According to the complaint, the witness confirmed the suspect ATV belonged to Esquivel and that Esquivel was driving it the entire night.
When the deputy contacted Esquivel, he allegedly said the unknown third person wanted to ride Esquivel’s ATV and so they swapped vehicles. Esquivel reportedly said the third person was the one who was “running from the cops” and they both parked in the woods and stayed at a nearby house.
The owner of the house Esquivel said he stayed at told law enforcement that Esquivel did not come over that night, according to court documents.
Esquivel’s first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 29.