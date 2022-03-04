It is a group about empowering, uplifting and celebrating women, and this month they will celebrate one particular woman who shines above the rest.
Owatonna Business Women announced the honorees selected for its 50th Annual Woman of Achievement Celebration. Nominees for the prestigious Woman of Achievement Award include Jennifer Copeland, Rhonda Guthier, Peng Olson, Tanya Paley and Sarah Struss. Now past the initial selection review, these nominees will go through a rigorous interview process before a panel of independent judges who reside or work in the Twin Cities. The judge’s selection of the award winner is sealed until the night of the event when the Woman of Achievement is revealed.
Besides the Woman of Achievement nominees, OBW also honors a Young Careerist, a woman in the beginning of her career who shows early signs of achievement and success, and a Lifetime Achievement recipient, a woman who is nearing the end of her career or in retirement who’s paved the way for the next generation. This year’s Young Careerist is Annie Granlund and the Lifetime Achievement recipient is Betsy Lindgren.
The Woman of Achievement Celebration also serves as a fundraiser to award local women scholarships for post-secondary education. This year OBW awarded 11 Aspiring Woman Scholarships, a new record for the organization. Graduating seniors awarded a $1,000 scholarship are: Julia Christenson, Hillary Haarstad, Ava Hess, Haley Meiners, Madison Moen, Jessica Neuharth, Audrey Simon, Ava Westbrock, and Melanie Winzenburg. Continuing education recipients also receive a $1,000 scholarship and they include Beth Christesen and Katherine Wurdeman. Scholarship recipients will be recognized at the Celebration as well.
“We are ecstatic to be less than a month away from our 50th annual Woman of Achievement event,” said Melinda Estey, Co-Chair of the Woman of Achievement Celebration. “This year’s nominees and Lifetime Achievement and Young Careerist honorees represent another incredible group of women representing a wide array of industries, talents and experiences who have inspired and encouraged others around them and deserve to be recognized and honored.”
“Owatonna Business Women is proud to raise them up and celebrate their accomplishments,” she said.
Woman of Achievement nominees
Rhonda Guthier has been with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism for more than 20 years, starting as an Administrative Assistant, serving as Interim President/CEO, and earning her most current role as Director of Operations. Gutheir is active in the community through Exchange Club and Rotary by participating in activities like Beds for Kids, JA Big Bowl and Toys for Tots. She has participated in Steele County 4-H for 50 years in numerous roles including as a 4-H’er, having children in 4-H and being an Adult Leader. Guthier was nominated because her nominators “feel that Rhonda is one of those community leaders who just does the tasks in front of her, quietly, professionally, and willingly without expecting any recognition.”
Jennifer Copeland is the Director of Human Resources where she is responsible for directing and providing leadership for the Viracon Owatonna Plant, including setting priorities to ensure department goals are being met, managing talent acquisition, benefit administration, compensation, and compliance. Copeland is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management and served as the Legislative Chair from 2015-2019. She has been active in Exchange Club, Junior Achievement as a Board Member, Junior Achievement Big Bowl Committee Member and served as a Girl Scout Leader. Copeland has volunteered at the Holiday Community Dinners since 2017 and has received the HR Excellence Award from Viracon/Apogee four times. Copeland was nominated because “she is one of those women who has always been a key contributor to organizations around Owatonna for many years. If you need someone on your board, you call Jennifer because you want her thoughtful input.”
Tanya Paley serves as the Grants Manager for Nonviolent Peaceforce, growing the grant portfolio from $400,000 to $1 million in the past year. Paley researches prospects, manages grants, develops key relationships, writes grants and reports to funders. At the United Way of Steele County, Paley was the first Coordinator for the Safe and Drug Free Coalition and collaborated with Owatonna Public Schools, Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Development to create SteeleCoWorks. She has been a Big Sister for Big Brothers Big Sisters, President of the Music Boosters of Owatonna and currently serves on the board for the Alliance for Greater Equity. She received the CulturFest Cultural Ambassador award in 2018. Paley was nominated for both her professional work including “spearheading the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and her strategic vision for county non-profits” as well as for hosting Rotary Exchange Students.
Peng Olson has been the Community Relations Manager at Federated Insurance since 2008, but has held other roles including Business Analyst – Management Services and Business Continuity Manager. In her career, she has worked in operations and project management at Mayo Clinic and Fairview Healthcare Hospitals & Clinics. Olson has been involved Jumpstart Owatonna, Alliance for Greater Equity, Engage Owatonna and is a Board of Directors Trustee for the Owatonna Foundation. Olson was a project founder and campaign chairperson for the Owatonna Aquatic Center Initiative. She has been a Precinct Caucus Chair and State Delegate for the Steele County DFL. Olson’s nominator described her as “someone (they) would aspire to be…In addition to her successful career, her humble leadership and dedication is noticed by many in the community as someone who is always willing to give back and build up others through her involvement in numerous organizations.”
Sarah Struss is the owner and CPA at Struss CPAs, P.C. and has previously held staff accountant and CPA roles at other Owatonna firms. Struss has lead discussions at the National Peer Review Conference, served as an RAB member and written articles published in various accounting publications. She has participated in the Early Edition Rotary Group and sold flags to raise money for the Owatonna fireworks as well as the Steele County Food Shelf and Vote Yes for OHS. She has been a Strive Mentor and volunteered in Owatonna Public School District events including the Color Dash, Track & Field Day, room parent, field trip supervisor and helped to assemble Lincoln School’s new playground equipment. Struss was nominated because she “is a very influential woman… (and)… has excelled at both a local and state level. She also is very active in her community, serving various organizations…Sarah is as generous with her time as she is with her financial support to various organizations in town.”