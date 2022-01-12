Despite having never originally planned on becoming the judge in a courtroom, Christy Hormann has a one-in-three chance of being exactly that.
On Tuesday, the Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection announced its recommendation of three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota's Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Steven R. Schwab, who is chambered in Albert Lea in Freeborn County.
Hormann is among those three finalists.
Currently serving as the chief deputy Steele County attorney, Hormann decided to apply for the opening after it was announced by the Governor's Office. Though her experience alone makes her qualified to be considered among the three candidates, Hormann said she did not start off in her law career ever thinking she wanted to be a judge.
"It is something that happened more as I progressed through my work at the County Attorney's Office," Hormann said. "It's really a more recent aspiration."
With the selection process still ongoing, and Hormann preparing for her final interview with Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, she didn't want to give too much away about what motivated her to apply. However, the basic drive behind her choice is the same thing that has been fueling her career since the beginning: a desire to help.
"Definitely a part of [wanting to apply] is continuing and expanding the ability to help others who find themselves in the judicial system," said Hormann.
An official timeline of when a decision will be made is yet to be determined, but if Hormann were to be selected it would me the end of her law career at the Steele County Attorney's Office — where she has been for the past 16 years.
"It wasn't an easy decision," Hormann said, adding that whoever is selected to fill the vacant judicial seat will also be chambered at the Freeborn County Courthouse in Albert Lea. "I've been very happy here in Steele County with the work that I've been able to do here."
Hormann first joined the Steele County Attorney's Office in 2006, hired on as a felony adult prosecutor. Prior to her arrival in Steele County, she served as an Assistant Ramsey County Attorney in the criminal division for six months.
Hormann has since transitioned into her role as Chief Deputy Steele County Attorney where, on top of her managerial responsibilities, her caseload consists of civil commitments, guardianships or conservatorships and adult felony criminal cases.
She also serves on the Third Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court and the Steele County Community Corrections Advisory Board. Her community involvement includes serving on the board of directors for the Crisis Resource Center of Steele County and the Steele County Safety Camp. Hormann is also a member of the Promoting Peace Planning Committee and serves as a mock trial judge with the Minnesota State High School League.
The other two candidates announced Tuesday are Stephanie Haet, an attorney and shareholder with Peterson, Kolker, Haedt and Benda, Ltd. in Albert Lea, and Natalie Martinez, an associate attorney at Donnelly Law Office in Austin, a part-time public defender in Freeborn County and a Mower County conciliation court referee.