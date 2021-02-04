For the second year in a row, the Friesen family has found the Owatonna Bold & Cold Winter Festival medallion.
After four clues were published, the family found the medallion hidden in Morehouse Park alongside the chalet near the river on Friday.
Amber and Aaron Friesen along with their three children Otto, Bianca and Dorothy searched for the medallion as a family, but had doubts they would get as lucky as last year.
“It's surprising,” Aaron said. “We didn't think it was very likely that we would find it this year.”
The second clue about the location being in an iconic place prompted the Friesens to believe the medallion was hidden in a park, leading them to initially search Mineral Springs Park, while the reference to chains hinted at playground swings or frisbee golf, Amber said.
Aaron thought it was by the Morehouse Chalet right away, but Amber wasn’t convinced, she said. It wasn’t until the references to a skate park in clue four that the sense of urgency really started picking up. With determination and Aaron still at work, Amber headed out with the kids to Morehouse Park. By the time they arrived the skate park itself had already been scoured by eager hunters, so Amber figured they’d look elsewhere in the park.
“I helped look under the bridge,” said Otto, 7, who also helped his mother search the trails while the two younger sisters were more interested in playing in the snow.
Trying to be discreet in their searching endeavors, the family soon decided to check around the chalet area. Shovel in hand, Amber began digging away at the snow until a hint of purple was revealed. It was not unusual to dig up some trash, but this time seemed different.
“It was the top of the zip lock bag the medallion was in,” Amber said. “I called (Aaron) at work and I was like you were right, it was by the chalet.”
The Friesens were recently awarded $500 Owatonna Chamber Bucks for the find during the fourth annual medallion hunt sponsored by People’s Press, Owatonna Motor Company and Owatonna Chamber of Commerce. Otto suggested the prize be split among the members of the family. If it were up to him, he’d spend his allocation on a Lego set and video games.
Amber said she was very excited to discover the medallion for a second time, a feat she didn’t think was possible. The Friesen family will continue their medallion hunt participation next year.
“It's nice to have something to do in the winter,” Aaron said, adding that it's been difficult to find things to do this year in particular.