OWATONNA — It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and Owatonna is ready to prove that there is no other place to start the holiday season than right here.
Hometown Holiday Weekend is held the first weekend in December as a way to kick off the holiday season. This weekend will mark the 14th year for the local tradition, packing the weekend with special events, music and plenty of opportunities to shop local.
To start the weekend with a bang, however, the real fun begins Thursday evening with the annual Lighted Holiday Parade, accompanying events downtown, and a bonus visit by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.
Holiday Train
After a year hiatus, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be returning to town on Thursday, Dec. 5, as part of the railroad’s annual tour to raise both community spirit and funds for local food shelves. Since 1999, the program has helped raise $15.8 million and collect 4.5 million pounds of food for food banks around both the United States and Canada, including the local Steele County Food Shelf.
“In 2017, through the people who participated in the Holiday Train, we raised $150 and collected 334 pounds of food,” said Nancy Ness, director of the local food shelf. “We also received $750 from the train, which all really makes a big difference for us.”
While a full list of approved food donations can be found at cpr.ca/holiday-train/healthy-donations, Ness stated that pastas and whole grain products are always in demand at the Steele County Food Shelf. She added that if the temperatures aren’t frigid that day — as they were in 2017 — that salad dressings, canned meat and soup are all essential this time of the year. Personal care items such as toothbrushes, toilet paper and paper towels are also always needed.
Aside from the food shelf awareness, the Holiday Train also provides free musical entertainment as a part of its tour. Country singer Meghan Patrick, rhythm and blues singer Tanika Charles and country singer Kelly Prescott will perform as a part of the Owatonna show.
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be stopped at the 1145 Park Drive rail crossing near the Owatonna Bus Company on Thursday, Dec. 5. The train is scheduled to arrive at 3:40 p.m. with the performance starting promptly after arrival. The train will depart from there for Waseca, scheduled to arrive at the State Street and Highway 13 crossing at 5:15 p.m.
Cookie Frosting Party
A kid-friendly event for those who cannot wait to head downtown can be found at The Kitchen at 329 Cedar Ave. N. Over the last several years, The Kitchen’s crew has hosted a “Frosting the Holidays” cookie frosting party for anyone looking to add a bit of sweetness into their evening.
“We provide a cookie, the frosting and the decorations,” said Linda Escobedo with The Kitchen. “The kids really have a lot of fun, but every person gets a cookie — the adults can frost, too.”
Escobedo said that she and her daughter-in-law make everything from scratch right at The Kitchen to prepare for the frosting party. She said they usually bake about 10-dozen sugar cookies, as well as all the frosting.
“Sometimes we have a lot left over, and sometimes we use almost all of them,” Escobedo laughed.
The cookie frosting party will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The Kitchen will remain open until 7 p.m. that night.
Chili Supper
The First Baptist Church in Owatonna will be hosting its 11th annual chili supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday or “until the chili runs out.” Over the years, the church located across from the Steele County Courthouse has consistently served about 200 bowls of chili as people warm up before the parade. The meal includes chili, bread, crackers and homemade bars.
Lighted Holiday Parade
Possibly one of the most anticipated events of the holiday season, the Lighted Holiday Parade will take place Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Running along North Cedar Avenue to Central Park, the parade will be followed by a ceremonial lighting of the park, along with cookies and cider as the public takes in a free concert from the Owatonna High School Carolers at the bandshell.
Shirley Schultz, MainStreet director with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce, said something new this year is that there will be a trophy for the best parade entry. Lighting — which is a requirement for most entrants — will be a critical category in the judging process. Schultz also noted that she’s hoping to hear a little more music in this year’s parade.
This year’s $25 parade registration fees will be going toward funding new holiday lights in Central Park and throughout downtown. While there’s still a lot of work left to do to replace strands that have been there since the 1980s, both Cindy Stelter of the Owatonna Business Partnership and Schultz noted that there will be a fair amount of new lights at this year’s event.
Look in upcoming issues of the People’s Press for features on different activities that will be taking place over the Hometown Holiday Weekend including Christmas in the Village, the Festival of Trees, Shopping with Santa and the Holiday Home Tour.