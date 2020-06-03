Following a 10-hour long effort on Sunday, the organizer of the Black Lives Matter protest in Owatonna has planned a second demonstration this weekend, saying that the effort from law enforcement to take a knee with the crowd felt less than genuine.
“From the community, I’ve heard that they thought the kneeling was less of a symbol of ‘let’s work together’ and more of a ‘please don’t riot, please stop protesting, we want to go home,’” said 16-year-old Percy Mayer, of Owatonna. “It was frustrating to protest for so long and just get a knee, but I was willing to take what I could get because I really wanted it to stay peaceful and positive and to work together.”
Owatonna Police Chief Keith Hiller is aware of the second protest and are working to maintain the safety of the community and all those involved, but noted that he and his officer are disappointed by the accusations.
“The response from law enforcement was heartfelt and genuine,” said Hiller. “Anyone with a sense of humanity views the Minneapolis incident with disgust.”
Mayer said that the protests and movements around the country have started to shift from the calling for charges against the four former Minneapolis police officers linked to the death of George Floyd to the call for reform to police departments and the government.
“It’s really complicated and it’s a touchy subject for a lot of people,” Mayer said.
Mayer has scheduled Saturday’s protest for 12:30 p.m. outside of the Law Enforcement Center on Pearl Street. On the event’s Facebook page, Mayer say children 15 and under shouldn’t attend the protest, which he describes as “dialogue based and peaceful.”
“I’m not going to voice my person opinion on rioting and violence, but it’s not what I want for this community,” Mayer said. “The ultimate goal is to keep this peaceful, but being it’s a second protest there is an increased risk which is why I don’t want any kids getting hurt considering how many really young ones were out on Sunday.”
Hiller said that he also wants to the second event to maintain the peace that followed the end of the first protest, adding that law enforcement is concerned that things may turn ugly this weekend.
“We hope and pray that the positive message that people left with on Sunday will continue to lead to positive communication and actions well into the future and into our community,” Hiller said. “We want to help and effect change and create progress, and we feel we can do that with the assistance of the organizer, Percy Mayer.”
Owatonna Police Capt. Eric Rethemeier is disappointed with the idea that kneeling together on Sunday was disingenuous, adding that the law enforcement in Steele County is an extension of the community.
“The uniform is a symbol of protect and serve, but we’re so much more than that,” Rethemeier said. “Out of this uniform, we’re big brothers, coaches and volunteers.”
On Thursday, Hiller and Mayer will meet to further discuss concerns from the community and explore ideas on how relationships between residents and local law enforcement can improve. Hiller said law enforcement does not want to be viewed as adversarial or hurtful, but as friends, families and neighbors in the community. Mayer said local law enforcement want the same thing the protests are seeking.
“All of us in the community, including the Police Department, want the same thing and that’s what’s best for the community,” Mayer said. “To everyone who is planning to attend on Saturday, please consider the well-being of people of color and the well-being of the people of our community, including those who live nearby.”
The Law Enforcement Center houses the Owatonna Police Department, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rice Steele 911 Center.
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen Wednesday that he was unaware of any additional planned protests in that city, and that he was waiting to hear from Steele County law enforcement on what, if any, support they may need this weekend.