Steele County’s rate of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents has ticked upward in recent weeks.
Owatonna secondary students return to their school buildings four days a week a few weeks ago. Educators and students alike are excited to be back, but county COVID-19 case rates have seen an increase over the last couple of weeks. While the increase may not be ideal, school officials are letting the public know the thresholds for learning model switches.
Owatonna Public Schools has been working with local health officials to move emphasis away from county case rate numbers and toward more internal COVID-19 numbers. For many years, the district has used a 5% influenza-like illness (ILI) guideline, now OPS is using COVID-like illness (CLI) measurements, according to Superintendent Jeff Elstad.
“We measure not only the number of students that are out in its entirety, including all of the students that are quarantined because of close contact. We’re also measuring: how many active cases have we had, when they were maybe active or they were infectious while at school, because that has an impact on our numbers, but also not only have they tested positive, are they having symptoms of what COVID could be,” Elstad said.
Owatonna High School, the largest building within the district, has seen the greatest number of students impacted by the virus, yet the number remains at 2.5% of students at the high school have COVID-like symptoms or confirmed cases, as of Thursday. The high school would need to reach almost 80 cases of CLI in order for the district to investigate whether to switch models, Elstad said. Owatonna High School was included in the Minnesota Department of Health’s list, updated every Thursday, of schools with at least five confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and staff who were in the building while they were infectious.
The district continues to monitor numbers across its buildings daily. The district will be placing a weekly listing of the percent of students that are out with COVID-like symptoms and confirmed cases on its website.
“We have some really important events coming up at the end of the year, and we want to keep those intact for our students, and so we’re continuing to ask our students and staff and community and parents all alike, continue to mask up, do our social distancing, do the things that we need to do in order to keep us moving closer and closer to really ending a pandemic and moving beyond,” Elstad said.
The 14-day case rate per 10,000 people in Steele County sat at 51.8 just a few weeks ago, followed by a 49.35 the following week. The most recent rate, which is updated every Thursday morning, currently sits at 42.26, according to MDH.
Faribault School District secondary students have also recently made the switch back to four days a week in-person learning. After consultations with Rice County Public Health and after reviewing internal, county and state data, the district’s Incident Command Team announced their intent to return students to four days a week beginning March 29.
On March 1, when the command team announced the upcoming switch, rates of students experiencing COVID-like symptoms were reported at 1.5%. Additionally at that time there were zero active cases among staff over the last two weeks, according Superintendent Todd Sesker.
Like Owatonna, the FPS will continue to monitor numbers, taking a closer look at its own school populations. The district currently has a COVID-19 dashboard where active cases within each of the district’s facilities are listed. Four out of the nine buildings within the FPS system reported less than five cases detected in the school building community, while the remaining report zero cases. Rice County’s latest 14-day case rate sits at 44.40 per 10,000 people, a week prior it was 33.6 and before that it was 27.98.
COVID-19 outbreak tied to youth wrestling tournament
MDH announced a COVID-19 outbreak Monday linked to a youth wrestling tournament in South Dakota. Health officials are encouraging people who attended the event to get tested and watch for symptoms. Officials also say vaccination is important for safer large gatherings.
The Northland Youth Wrestling Association’s 2021 State Wrestling Tournament was held at the Premier Center Complex in Sioux Falls from March 31 to April 3. The event was attended by about 2,000 wrestlers in addition to spectators. According to the news release, MDH is monitoring a growing COVID-19 outbreak among those that had attended the tournament. MDH had linked 16 confirmed cases in nine counties and at eight schools to the event on Monday. Rice County had a confirmed case associated with the wrestling event and Steele and Waseca counties had teams at the event. MDH officials said there were 29 cases at 13 schools in Minnesota linked to the wrestling event as of Thursday.
Following the identification of the outbreak Minnesota Department of Education and MDH officials are warning schools throughout the state to watch for potential cases and to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 guidelines.