OWATONNA — Owatonna Degner Regional Airport will be a hub of community activity this weekend with a movie screening Saturday and fly-in breakfast Sunday.
While the airport is accustomed to planes flying overhead, attendees will see an elephant perform that feat Saturday — well, on screen, at least — as the recent remake of “Dumbo” will show at 8 p.m. The movie is free to view for all attendees.
“We can’t bring a flying elephant to (the airport), but we can show you one,” said Matthew Bueltel, who graduated from Owatonna High School this spring and is interning with the airport. Typically, the films for this event have had “aviation spins,” and the live-action “Dumbo,” released earlier this year, is a “fitting, family-friendly” way to continue that tradition.
Owatonna’s House Chevrolet Buick Cadillac will provide popcorn to attendees free, but individuals are asked to bring their own beverages (no glass or alcohol), said Bueltel, who was vice president of marketing for the OHS DECA chapter this year. The plan is to project the movie outside, but, in case of inclement weather, it will be moved inside a hangar, and audience members are invited to bring their own chairs and/or blankets.
Sunday’s breakfast, scheduled for 7 a.m. to noon, is a fundraiser for the Owatonna Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, said Bueltel, who will enroll at the University of Minnesota this fall. In addition to airplanes, helicopters will be featured, including one from North Memorial Health Hospital, and the Primers classic car show will also be conducted in that same window of time.
The French toast breakfast is $6 presale and $7 at the door, with children 5 and under free. Presale tickets are available at Hy-Vee, the American Legion, and Cashwise.
Individuals can also call the Owatonna Composite Squadron directly regarding presale tickets at 507-214-1428, said Ryan Heydon, Owatonna Composite Squadron commander. “We expect to serve 700-900 people” Sunday.
The fly-in breakfast is the preeminent annual fundraiser for the Owatonna Composite Squadron of the CAP, and money collected all goes “back to the cadets,” Heydon said. “Without community support, we wouldn’t exist.”
Money raised at the fly-in breakfast allows the squadron to purchase supplies, conduction orientation flights, and send cadets to various locations to enrich their learning experience, he said. “We work a lot on leadership, and we’re (doing) more with STEM” — science, technology, engineering, and math — education, as well, since that’s a “growing field.”
The squadron is open to ages 12-21, and cadets help direct aircraft flying to the breakfast, as well as assisting in the dining area, he said. The Owatonna Composite Squadron currently boasts 21 cadets, plus another dozen adult members.
Since the start of 2019, the Owatonna Composite Squadron has seen two members, Elijah Klugherz and Remy Lloyd, capture the prestigious Amelia Earhart Award, which marks completion of phase three of the cadet program, including sustained excellence in leadership, aerospace, fitness, and character. Recipients must also pass a comprehensive exam on leadership and aerospace. Those who earn the Earhart designation are eligible for the international air cadet exchange.
That commendation was especially meaningful to Lloyd, since Earhart is “my favorite historical figure,” she explained earlier this year. “She’s amazing.”
Since World War II concluded, the Civil Air Patrol has continued to perform missions in search and rescue, disaster relief, and homeland security. The Minnesota Wing conducts youth leadership cadet programs that build future leaders for Minnesota and the nation, provides aerospace education to its members and the general public, and serves at aerospace educational events throughout the state.
Bueltel is eager to see the airport have a weekend in the spotlight, and he would recommend this internship to “almost anyone,” he said. From the “marketing and public service” aspect, “I’ve gotten a lot out of it.”