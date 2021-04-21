Michael Johnston, a hospital leader in Michigan, has been named the new president of the Owatonna and Faribault hospitals.
Allina Health announced Wednesday that Johnston will take over May 10 as its new South Market president, which includes the operational responsibility for District One Hospital in Faribault and Owatonna Hospital as well as "future growth opportunities" along the I-35 corridor.
Johnston said in a statement that he and his wife Sarah are "extremely excited and humbled" to be joining Allina Health.
"We are very happy to be coming back to the area. I very much look forward to working with the people and communities we serve to continue to deliver world-class health care and population health that Allina Health is known for to our patients," Johnston said in a statement.
Johnston currently serves as president and CEO of the McLaren Thumb Region in Michigan, where he oversaw hospitals in Bad Axe and Caro, Michigan. He has previously served in executive operations roles at Atrium Health-Charlotte, North Carolina and Trinity Health-Mason City, Iowa, according to Allina Health.
Johnston holds a bachelor's degree from Purdue University, a Master in Business Administration from Thomas More College and a Doctorate of Management from the University of Phoenix. The Johnstons have three children: Kirsten, who is a nurse in Orlando, Florida, Thomas, a computer engineer in Tampa, Florida, and Evie, a junior at Michigan State University.