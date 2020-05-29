Owatonna MainStreet has cancelled the 2020 Downtown Thursday season.
The decision was made based on official state event guidance and directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know this is a great disappointment to the Owatonna community. Downtown Thursdays are a highly anticipated social event and generates important revenue for many small businesses. However, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic’s uncertainty, and in light of the public health risks inherent in gathering crowds, canceling Downtown Thursdays is the responsible thing to do.
Downtown Thursdays combine arts, music, food and a vendor market on the first Thursday of the summer months. The events are a community-uniting, block-party-style event that is free to all attendees. In 2019, Downtown Thursdays drew over 8,000 people throughout the season.
"Everyone around us — from government officials, to businesses, to event planners — must make difficult decisions this year to keep our community safe and healthy," said Owatonna MainStreet Director Shirley Shultz. "Downtown Thursdays will bring people together again when it is safe to do so, and we will be ready to celebrate with you in 2021."
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development addressed in the Stay Safe Plan outline the “potential for phased opening with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements” states that large events are not permissible at this time.
The announcement follows the cancellation of another beloved local event: the Steele County Free Fair. The Fair Board voted Wednesday night not to hold the annual event for the first time since the 1940s.