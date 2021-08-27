Kaleb Sapien wants to do it all.
The 16-year-old from Blooming Prairie has always loved art. Since he could pick up a crayon, his mother said Sapien has been drawn to art. Now heading into his junior year of high school, Sapien cannot get enough of creating with his hands, with the goal of one day learning every type of artistic medium out there.
“I would love to learn to quilt and crochet,” said Sapien, who is now working on making rings. “I also really want to learn how to sculpt glass and I think learning how to do graffiti would be great, so long as I have permission.”
Sapien also paints, does pencil and ink sketches, designs guitar picks, writes poetry, whittles, and does a variety of other art forms. He said he typically picks up a new hobby every week, but always tries to have all the materials before diving into a new art medium.
Because of his natural talent with art, it was no surprise when the United Way of Steele County reached out to him with an opportunity to collaborate. United Way of Steele County President Annette Duncan asked if Sapien would be interested in designing a T-shirt that could be sold to as a part of the Live United campaign. Within 20 minutes, Sapien had an idea in mind.
“I thought a brick wall would be a nice background because it sort of fits with this idea of bringing people together,” Sapien said. “And I wanted to use different colors of bricks and show people of different races and sizes because the United Way will help anyone and everyone.”
“It’s about being united,” he added.
Using a the Procreate application on his iPad, Sapien said he spent about two hours designing the T-shirt that is now being sold though United Way. Proceeds from the T-shirt at $25 apiece will benefit health, education and financial stability programing in the area through United Way.
Sapien said he is excited about the idea that his artwork is being used to help positively impact others in his community, especially because art has helped him in many ways. Having been diagnosed with depression a couple years ago, Sapien said art has become one of the most important parts of his life.
“Most of my inspiration comes from mental health, what I draw or create is usually a reflection of how I was feeling that day,” said Sapien.
“It’s been a good coping mechanism and has just in general really helped with my mental health. It’s a good outlet.”
Though Sapien still has two years left of high school, he is already entertaining different ideas on how he could turn his passion for art into a career. He is hoping to open an online store to sell some pieces this winter, but is also interested in exploring becoming a tattoo artist when he is older.
For now, Sapien is content exploring every form of art that he can, adding that each new medium he learns benefits the rest of his art.
“If you keep creating art the same way, you’re not going to improve. I really learned how to shade when I started painting, which helps with all my drawings,” said Sapien. “My first time trying a new technique I am not very good at it, but if you keep picking it up you will get better.”