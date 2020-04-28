With distance learning extended through the end of the school year, the Owatonna Public School District is adjusting in order to fund longer-term child care options and try to ease the burden of remote coursework on families.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad said there’s a potential that the district will end any new distance learning early, while continuing to make contact with students through the planned last day of June 5.
At a Monday night school board meeting, he also updated officials on the district’s emergency child care program, which moves to a fee-based model next week for supervision outside of the school day. Additionally, parents and guardians who are not essential workers will now have the ability to opt in to the system for a $30 daily fee.
Up to this point, the district has provided free child care — including relevant distance learning activities — only to children whose parents are first-tier emergency workers or second-tier essential workers. The former category includes health care, law enforcement and public health personnel. The second grouping includes educators, grocery store employees, certain public works and utilities personnel and others whose work is deemed “essential” during the stay-at-home order.
Free care has been available from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for all students from kindergarten through age 12 who live in the district, even those not enrolled in the Owatonna Public Schools. While child care during the typical school day hours of 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. will continue to be free to Tier I and II workers, there will now be a fee charged for all families who want to drop their child off earlier or pick them up later.
For extended care in the morning, there will be a $4 daily fee; for care from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., there will be a $6 daily fee — the same amount that is charged for before- and after-school care when classes are in session.
As Director of Community Education Deb McDermott-Johnson pointed out to board members earlier this month, Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order requiring that schools move to distance learning only mandates free care for emergency personnel during normal school hours. While other districts have already opted to remain fee-based outside of these hours, Owatonna previously elected to keep the entire day free.
“We thought we were in it for the short term and it was the right thing to do for the community, in order to take that stressor off families,” she said. “When the governor extended the order, it was clear at that point that we were standing to lose significant dollars. If we can cut the loss … that’ll be great.”
McDermott-Johnson added that community education, which runs a similar school-age care program before and after class during the year and has taken charge of emergency child care during the pandemic, will still need to dip into its reserves to cover some of the costs of providing free programming. However, she said the district is hoping to minimize how much it needs to pull from its rainy-day fund, especially as the timeline for managing COVID-19 extends past what was initially anticipated.
Fees will be implemented starting Monday, which is also when the children of non-Tier I or Tier II workers can begin attending the program for $30 per day. While average daily attendance has grown slightly in the last half of April, increasing from roughly 18 students to just over 20, McDermott-Johnson said the program still has room before it reaches its anticipated capacity of between 50 and 60 participants. In the meantime, children of workers who are not deemed Tier I or Tier II will be taken on as space is available.
Looking ahead to summer, Elstad said the district is awaiting information from the Minnesota Department of Education for much of its programming. He said credit recovery opportunities for Owatonna High School and Alternative Learning Center students would take top priority.
“We want to continue to provide that service, so that we can have students maintaining their efforts toward graduation. As far as kindergarten through eighth grade summer programming goes, that will have to wait for direct guidance from the department,” he added.
On a timeline for the end of the year, Elstad said the district is planning to get more information out to families on what that will look like in the next week or so.