It’s safe to say Owatonna High School language arts teacher Jess Wagner is a dedicated teacher. Each day she spends hours with her students to ensure they feel supported through this chaotic year, both in their academic life and in their extracurricular activities.
Wagner is one of 75 candidates for Education Minnesota’s 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year honor. The program recognizes excellence in the field of teaching across the state.
“Her commitment is to help students grow not just academic wise, but also in their own personal lives as well,” said Lauren Gendron, one of Wagner’s fellow language arts teachers.
Throughout her 19 years at Owatonna High School, Wagner has seen many classes of students graduate and go onto to do some incredible things. While teaching might not look the same as it did nearly two decades ago, Wagner said she has always focused on building relationships with students. Even with the pandemic’s extra barriers, Wagner and other educators are making efforts to connect with students regardless of where they are learning.
“She’ll make a point to make sure new teachers feel connected here at the school too,” Gendron added.
Currently Wagner works mostly with 12th-grade students, teaching classes on public speaking, journalism and English. She teaches both full-time distance learning students and in-person learners, a time consuming task.
With a positive mindset, Wagner latches on to phrases such as “we got this” to encourage others and herself to continue to persist through this abnormal school year. She hopes this attitude will inspire confidence in students and other teachers.
“There’s so many rewards with teaching. It’s easy to think about what’s wrong, but it’s really easy to think about what’s right as well. The fact that I get to laugh every day and I have amazing colleagues are some of the reasons why I stay,” Wagner said.
She doesn’t remember choosing teaching as a career, but instead said, “I think it just chose me.” Oddly enough, Wagner recalls struggling as a reader in elementary school, but with time, her writing and reading skills took off. Eventually she found herself in an Intro to Journalism class, which led to Yearbook class, prompting her to take nearly every English class her high school offered. She doesn’t know exactly where the desire to become an English teacher came from, but she said she was likely inspired by other great teachers who believed in her abilities.
On top of her duties as a teacher, she is the advisor for the school’s newspaper, Magnet. Wagner mentors students in leadership qualities for editorial positions and helps them develop their writing, photography and graphic design skills.
“Basically my job is to foster the newsroom, to make it a place where people want to be and want to be accountable to each other,” she said.
Wagner describes her teaching and mentoring philosophy as one that focuses on relationships, and building community where students feel they have a safe space to say their truths and use their voice. Her background in communications has come in handy when fostering these types of communities within her classroom.
Last May, the Owatonna Education Association and the district selected her as the recipient of the Owatonna Teacher of the Year award. Teachers who are selected at the district level are then nominated for the Education Minnesota program. When Wagner was notified that she had made it into the top 75 candidates she said she was shocked and honored.
“I’m just really thankful to have this opportunity to kind of shine a light on Owatonna teachers because so many of them have led the way on relationships for students and really care a lot about our students. So it’s an honor to represent that,” Wagner said.