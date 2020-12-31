Does form follow function? Or does function follow form? Or is it both?
Those are just some of the many philosophical questions that artist Eric Evenson asks viewers in his “Creation Carrying Creation to Creation” exhibit now up at the Owatonna Arts Center.
The St. Paul-based artist uses an assortment of media to achieve different colors and uses a layering technique to develop different textures. Collaging media together, such as watercolor, colored pencil, oil pastels and magazine clippings gives dimension to each of his compositions.
“They all react and interact with each other in different ways,” Evenson said of the various media.
He describes his work as eclectic, adding that his style explores the ideas of form and no form, having structure and having no structure or more generally the concept of duality and the fusion of the two ideas coming together.
While anyone can enjoy and appreciate his art, Evenson said creating has always been about the inner journey and freedom. Making art is something he does for himself, adding that he rarely exhibits his work.
“Is there a place outside of time and space, where two dreams cross paths, creating a transformation of healing, into new visions of life? This has been my lifelong quest,” Evenson said in his artist statement.
The show’s keynote piece, “Creation Carrying Creation to Creation,” represents the recurring themes of the fusion of duality. The triptych features three different media, watercolor, colored pencil and oil pastel, thus continuing the theme of threes. A closer look at the individual compositions reveals thousands of drawn puzzle pieces, 3,000 per piece in fact.
A number of his other pieces also include puzzles or grids. It’s a technique he picked up after discovering the joy of drawing a puzzle and the leisure in putting a puzzle together. The activity involves both having structure and having no structure, coming together. Once again highlighting the repetitive theme of duality throughout his work.
Another common element found in Evenson’s work is the use of magazine clippings in collages. Years of cutting photos out from the glossy pages left Evenson with magazines riddled with holes.
“When you're flipping through the pages you're seeing through the holes to other pages, and there's patterns and designs,” Evenson said. “I thought, what can I do that relates to what I'm doing, how could I use the scrap stuff that you just throw away, which is a lot of what my art is about ... paying attention to what nobody pays attention to.”
His attention turned toward the holes in the magazine, Evenson removes the images and rearranges them to create a desired composition. Then he creates a grid with rectangles the size of his collage on his chosen canvas. He sets his collage to the side and takes the bottom most piece as reference to draw on an adjacent grid rectangle, building upward through the collage’s layers. He also draws the collage's reverse side on another adjacent grid rectangle before gluing the collage down in between the drawings. Upon closer inspection, onlookers may notice the patterns.
“Once you get used to the works you can see that they're all related,” Evenson said. “They're all related to the way I move my hand, even though I channel them in different directions.”
With his work, he hopes to share that beginnings and endings are within each other but not separate. And to get his audience to pay more attention to patterns in creation. Viewers of the exhibit can expect to see rhythms, patterns, colors and marks of energy, as well as negative spaces that activate visual stimuli.
Life is not a duality, but rather a “collision” of the two, Evenson said. During these collisions people will experience tension, but eventually they’ll feel the other side, which is harmony. When that happens there is a new opening into a new vision of life, Evenson said.
“It's both the interest in the spiritual journey and what kept revealing itself in my own art. So it's not that I had an idea and I wanted to translate it, it’s that what was coming out of my work was dictating the idea and my idea was dictating the work,” Evenson said. “They are both working hand and hand with each other.”
While his art depicts his own personal journey, viewers are sure to find their own connections, as we are all connected in some way.
"We're not exclusive because we’re not separate,” Evenson said.