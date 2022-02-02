A former youth pastor at an Owatonna church has been charged after an investigation revealed he allegedly had an inappropriate romantic and sexual relationship with a student in his youth group.
Sean Patrick Masopust, 32, was charged Wednesday in Steele County District Court with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a 17-year-old victim who was more than 48 months his minor, a felony. Court records show the charge stems from multiple incidents that took place in 2018 from June to October.
According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 23, 2021, a member of the regional counsel of Northridge Church reported to Owatonna police an inappropriate relationship that took place between Masopust and a 17-year-old female in 2018. The reporting party allegedly told police the church had first heard the relationship was through texting, but after some digging found that "inappropriate things" were occurring. Masopust reportedly admitted to the counsel to some of the conduct and has since been fired from the church. The reporting party said the victim was a part of Masopust's youth group at the time of the relationship.
The victim and her mother met with police on Christmas Eve. The mother told police the church "never told her" about the inappropriate relationship Masopust was having with her daughter, according to court documents.
The victim reportedly told police she began working at Sunshine Tree Daycare, located in the church basement, in 2018, while Masopust was the associate youth pastor at the time and she was a student youth leader under his and his wife's direction. In June 2018, the victim said the first incident happened when Masopust allegedly sent her a private message and asked what kind of underwear she was wearing.
In August 2018, the victim said Masopust reportedly pulled her from the daycare while she was working and brought her to a back hallway/storage area and began aggressively kissing her and touching her body.
On more than one occasion, the victim said Masopust allegedly sent her photographs and videos of him in his underwear, of his genitals, and of himself masturbating. At one point, Masopust sent her a message complaining about her not sending a nude photo back, and she then complied, according to court records.
The victim said she would be asked to babysit Masopust's children, and on one occasion, he allegedly brought her to the basement and tried to gain access to her genitals and breasts but stopped when she was clearly uncomfortable.
The victim said the last incident took place in October 2018 at Northridge Church when Masopust tried to grab and hug her in his closed office, according to the report. The victim said the relationship ended later that month when Masopust reportedly sent her a message saying his wife "found the messages and got upset."
According to court documents, the victim said she looked up to Masopust, because he had been her youth pastor since she was in elementary school. She said he reportedly initiated everything, and she didn't know what to do and often felt guilty, so she would "just let it happen."
The victim said she remained active in the church until she graduated from high school but returned in 2020. According to court records, the victim said she became active in the church again and was eventually asked by Masopust's wife to become an adult youth leader. The victim said on Oct. 19, 2021, Masopust's wife allegedly asked her to come to the church, where the victim said two men from the Minnesota Assemblies of God met with her and she provided her story.
On Jan. 24, 2022, Owatonna police received a finding of fact from the Minnesota Assemblies of God Church as a result of their investigation. The document allegedly identifies Masopust had sent photographs in his underwear to the victim and to a "flirtatious" text messaging thread. He also reportedly admitted to having "hand contact" with the victim with the intent of having sex with her.
According to the Owatonna Police Department, Masopust was arrested in his home on Tuesday. He is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $40,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 21.