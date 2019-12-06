OWATONNA — When Floyd Piepho first returned from service at the end of World War II, he admits that he never talked much about his time in the Pacific theater.
“People don’t understand,” Piepho stated. After nearly seven decades, Piepho is more willing to open up about his 33-and-a-half months with the 738 Military Police Battalion and his time in the Philippines during WWII.
On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Piepho will be presenting his story of being drafted at the young age of 18 at the Owatonna Veterans Open Roundtable. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
Highlights from his presentation will include his quick training before being sent off to the Philippines, noting that he was “barely in uniform” when he was selected. He will also share his time in Oro Bay, New Guinea, where he helped build a detention center.
“My main job was to get the prisoners of war out,” Piepho said. When asked if his time in the jungle at such a young age made him scared, he simply chuckled and responded, “We don’t talk about that.”
Piepho will also discuss how for more than 60 years, he had nothing to show for his time in the service aside from a veteran’s cap that indicated he was once awarded two Bronze Stars. In 2011, after some discussions with the local American Legion, Piepho received a copy of his discharge papers from the Pentagon — documents that had originally been lost in a fire.
“I am the most proud of this,” Piepho said with a smile as he displayed his Bronze Star letters. “To be a part of something like that… there’s a lot of mixed emotions.”
The Veterans Open Roundtable in Owatonna meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The events are open to the public with a suggested free will donation.