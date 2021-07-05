For the last three decades, a greenhouse in Owatonna has continued to defy Mother Nature and bring fresh produce to Minnesota year-round. Even in the dead of winter.
In June, Bushel Boy Farms rolled out a new product to sell alongside its popular tomatoes. Thanks to an 80,000-square-foot expansion to their greenhouse space, Bushel Boy is now growing strawberries.
But the growth hasn’t been limited to an additional red fruit. Since the end of 2020, Bushel Boy Farms has seen notable growth, specifically in the new 16.5-acre greenhouse in Mason City, Iowa – a project that was instrumental in enabling the company to roll out the new produce.
According CEO Chuck Tryon, the new product along with several new tomato varieties have all been highly successful thus far. He said that he feels confident in the company's ability to grow a new crop and hopes it will enable it to continue scaling up production of new greenhouse-grown fruits and vegetables quickly.
Growing and investing in Owatonna specifically, Bushel Boy continues to work to revitalize the downtown district and create opportunities for young people. Its partnerships with Owatonna High School and the Steele County Works program have only gotten stronger in recent months. Through those partnerships, students are given the opportunity to see what a career in a company such as Bushel Boy might look like for them.
Such programs have become particularly crucial in recent years amid a particularly tight labor market.
The expansions in both Owatonna and Mason City allowed Bushel Boy’s production capacity from 20 million pounds annually to 30 million pounds per year. The company is also planning to experiment in other produce ventures, such as cucumbers and peppers.
In the last five years, Minnesota’s indoor tomato square-footage increased 43%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Other Minnesota food companies, such as Medford based Revol Greens, grow other crops indoors. Revol — which was started by Jay Johnson, who was also the founder of Bushel Boy — grows salad greens in a climate-controlled greenhouse.
Beyond growth, Tryon said Bushel Boys is also focused on innovation. This includes experimenting with new lighting techniques, rainwater collection and other unique growing methods.