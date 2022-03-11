An Owatonna man has been sentenced to a decade of supervised probation after he tossed a bag of meth out of his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Douglas Chandler Deitert, 55, was sentenced last month in Steele County District Court to 10 years probation after he pleaded guilty in November to second-degree drug possession. Judge Karen Duncan presided over the case.
Per the plea agreement, a gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation was dismissed.
Court records show Deitert was recently a resident of Montgomery.
According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna officer initiated a traffic stop shortly before 1 a.m. in April 2021 after running the information of the vehicle and having it show the registered owner, Deitert, had a canceled driving status. Before the vehicle came to a full stop, the officer saw Deitert throw a small white bag out of the passenger window. The officer retrieved the bag, which contained a white, crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The bag weighed a total of 33.6 grams.
Deitert’s criminal history dates back to 1994, including a 2016 felony DWI conviction in Blue Earth County and a 2012 felony drug sale conviction in Goodhue County.
Conditions of Deitert’s probation includes no use or possession of alcohol or mood-altering chemicals without a prescription, completing a chemical evaluation and treatment, and successfully completing the Steele/Waseca Drug Court program.
If Deitert fails to meet all the conditions of his probation, he could serve the remainder of his time in state prison.