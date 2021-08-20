Share your selfies at the Steele County Free Fair on the People’s Press Facebook page.
A winner will be selected each day of the fair to receive a free three-month subscription and $200 in Owatonna Chamber Bucks.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Owatonna People's Press E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
Share your selfies at the Steele County Free Fair on the People’s Press Facebook page.
A winner will be selected each day of the fair to receive a free three-month subscription and $200 in Owatonna Chamber Bucks.