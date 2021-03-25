A Faribault man with a warrant out for his arrest in Steele County in a drug possession case is facing a new type of charge following a new arrest.
Benjamin Jacob Hunt, 31, was charged Thursday with the possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit checks, a felony, with three alleged victims.
According to the criminal complaint, Hunt was arrested on March 19, per a warrant, after he was observed by an agent with the South Central Drug Investigation Unit in Owatonna. The agent and Owatonna officers pursued Hunt in his vehicle and arrested him without incident.
On March 22, a warrant was granted to search Hunt’s vehicle, which had been towed during the arrest. The SCDIU agent found drug paraphernalia, items commonly associated with drug trafficking and a “realistic appearing” pistol BB gun. The agent also found two checkbooks belonging to businesses in Sleepy Eye and St. Charles and two loose payroll-type checks from a childcare center in Faribault which appeared to have been printed on with a typewriter. According to court documents, Hunt had previously been arrested while in possession of a typewriter he had used to type fraudulent checks.
The following day, the agent made contact with the three businesses printed on the checks. The business in Sleepy Eye said they had been recently burglarized and lost over $25,000, plus a checkbook that had been used in the Mankato area, with over $6,000 in fraudulent checks being issued. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office provided the agent with several photos of the suspect using the checks stolen in the burglary. The agent identified the suspect as Hunt, according to the report.
The St. Charles business told the agent the checkbook had been stolen during a first-degree burglary earlier this year. During the burglary, an F-350 pickup was stolen out of a building the owner was living in and $8,000 worth of tools was stolen from the vehicle before it was abandoned in Rochester.
The owner of the Faribault childcare told the agent they did not know how the blank checks could have been obtained, but that they had previously observed people stealing or attempting to steal mail from the mailbox. The name printed on the checks was unknown to the owner.
Hunt was previously arrested on a warrant in relation to a first-degree drug charge in Steele County, including meth possession, aiding and abetting first-degree meth possession and importing a controlled substance across state borders.
Hunt has a lengthy criminal history with more than a dozen felony convictions, including mail theft, check forgery, drugs, assault, theft and burglary dating back to 2010. Counties he has been convicted in include Scott, Sherburne, Dakota-Hastings, Rice and Waseca.
Hunt also has several open cases in Rice County for mail theft, check forgery and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He recently served a prison sentence for a 2017 assault in Sherburne County.
Hunt is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $100,000. His first court appearance for his newest charge is scheduled for March 31.