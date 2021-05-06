Growing up, siblings Jason Young and Amy Richter said going anywhere with their father was an ordeal.
“It didn’t matter where we were – he knew everybody,” Richter laughed as she put aside a photo of a young man in a deputy uniform. “They called him ‘the people’s sheriff’ because he was all about his community, helping people and always putting other first.”
Their father was Gary Ringhofer, the former Steele County Sheriff who worked his way up from being a deputy in 1980 to eventually retiring in 2010 after two successful elections as sheriff. Ringhofer died April 30 after a short and aggressive battle with leukemia. He was 70.
Like many retired people, Young and Richter said their father followed the path of remaining active and busy long after his retirement. An avid outdoorsmen, proud Vietnam War veteran and dedicated grandfather, there wasn’t much Ringhofer wasn’t involved in when it came to his family, friends and neighbors.
“He was very well known for his love of hunting,” Young said, noting that his father’s home is filled with hunting trophies and his sister’s garage is filled with antlers. “He was always the first person most people would call if they shot a deer and it didn’t matter what he was doing or where he was – he would show up to help you track it, bring it in and clean it.”
Ringhofer’s love of hunting and being outdoors was something he was passionate about sharing with the people he loved. Though he never forced his children and grandchildren to go hunting with him, Richter said that he always made sure they knew the opportunity was there whenever they wanted it.
“Being outside and in the woods was really where he was in his element,” Richter said. “He was like a tour guide out there, telling you everything about anything you saw.”
A close-knit family was always incredibly important to Ringhofer, who made sure to never miss a concert, game or other event his grandchildren took part in. According to his hunting buddy Al Kubat, nothing mattered more to Ringhofer than “grandkids and whitetail deer.”
“When those grandkids came along, Gary just lit up,” Kubat said. “It was so important to Gary to show those grandkids what he loved and share his passion of being outdoors with them.”
Aside from his family and the great outdoors, Young said his father took immense pride in his career with the Steele County Sheriff’s Office. After being hired on as a deputy in 1980, he was promoted to investigator in 1983. In 1999 he became the chief deputy and was then elected in 2002 as sheriff. During his time in law enforcement, Ringhofer attended the FBI Academy.
“He had a lot of passion for his career,” Young said. “When it came to the administrative stuff he was really good at it and he enjoyed the chance to watch his people develop and grow.”
Richter said their father was always good at taking control in stressful situations and being able to resolve issues in a calm manner. Both Richter and Young laugh about how Ringhofer was maybe “too good” at his job, being that neither of them were able to get away with anything growing up.
“He always found everything out,” Richter said. “It didn’t matter if your friend got pulled over while you were in her car, by the time I got home he already knew.”
Young said a memory that stands out to him when it comes to their father's job was the times he would come across people who had crossed paths with Ringhofer in his capacity as sheriff.
“They always would tell me, ‘He treated us right,’” Young said. “He was one of the good ones.”
Though Ringhofer was still extremely active last year, in December he received a diagnosis that later led to leukemia. Being the “stubborn” fighter that he’s always been, Richter said after chemotherapy and daily transfusions for 50 days, Ringhofer started to bounce back.
“The doctors had given him kind of a negative outlook, but he decided he wanted to live his life,” Richter said, stating that within another month their father took a turn for the worse. “He just kept telling us, ‘I’m not done fighting.’”
“He fought up to the very end,” Young added. “This whole experience really opened our eyes to see cancer for what it truly is. He was healthy and active and in just a short amount of time he was gone.”
Though Ringhofer’s short, aggressive battle with cancer has come to an end, Young and Richter said his spirit has continued to live on through the memories shared with them from the colossal number of individuals who knew their father.
“We are receiving hundreds of comments from people who we didn’t even realize knew him,” Richter said. “But of course they knew him – he knew everyone.”
Though Young and Richter both admit that their father would be honored to see how many people he had impacted throughout his life, they said Ringhofer never was about getting recognition for anything he did in or out of the uniform.
“He was very humble,” Richter said, holding back tears. “He gave himself to everyone – to his family, to his friends, to his community – and he didn’t expect a single thing in return.”
A celebration of life event will be held at the Owatonna American Legion at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.