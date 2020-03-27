OWATONNA — “It was an easy decision to make from the head, but difficult from the heart,” said Beth Svenby, founder of the From the Heart charity race, on Friday morning shortly after announcing that the annual event was canceled.
The From the Heart race, which provides financial and emotional support to local families who are battling cancer, has long boasted that no matter rain, shine, wind, or snow the event would always go on as planned to raise funds for those in the community who were selected to be supported.
“We have experienced all those types of weather and still had the race,” Svenby said. “But this is just a storm that we don’t have control over.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and following the recent stay-at-home order for two weeks that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced on Wednesday, the From the Heart committee made the decision to cancel the event for the first time in its 12-year history in Owatonna. Over the years, thousands of runners and walkers would gather at Lake Kohlmier on the first Saturday of May, raising a total of nearly $400,000 to support 35 families throughout the event’s lifespan.
“We have been thinking about it for several weeks, not knowing what to do, but also knowing that we need to be responsible for our From the Heart families, our participants, and the community as a whole,” said Svenby on the decision to cancel the 2020 race. “It was heartbreaking and a really hard decision to make personally.”
Svenby added that the From the Heart committee will still do all they can to provide financial and emotional support to the 2020 recipients, Mark Woodrich, Jon Osmundson, and Nova Maas. While they cannot safely connect with them in person as a part of the social distancing guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health, Svenby said that they are pulling together some funds to present to the families.
At the end of February, the From the Heart committee hosted their SheTime event, a new annual tradition that brings women together to shop, drink wine, eat dessert, and celebrate life. Svenby said that the event continues to be well attended and that they will be reverting the dollars raised that night to the three recipients. Traditionally, that dollars raised through SheTime have gone towards the Random Acts From the Heart fund, which allows the committee to perform random acts of kindness year round for those in the community experiencing hardships.
“Anyone who had already registered for the race this year will have their registration moved to 2021 at no additional cost, and those registration dollars will be added to the SheTime dollars to go towards our recipients,” Svenby said. “Hopefully it will help them a little bit during this time of craziness.”
Svenby said that it is too early to talk about the 2021 event, but that the three families will be kept in mind for any future opportunity that From the Heart could use to support them.
“A journey with cancer is not a one-day or one-week or one-month thing. It’s a lifelong journey,” Svenby said. “We all need to be in that together and let them know that we’re here for them the whole way.”
Svenby said that the committee did discuss some other potential fundraisers, but at this time with the stay-at-home order in place and not knowing what the next month will brings in terms of the pandemic that they decided to not to pursue anything additional at this time.
The 2021 From the Heart race will take place on Saturday, May 1.
Reach Reporter Annie Granlund