The Owatonna City Council has approved the increase in parking fines throughout the city, which had raised concerns by downtown business owners who worry about losing patrons over the fear of the penalty increase.
Owatonna Police Chief Keith Hiller, however, feels the increase in fines will only help curb the parking issues downtown.
“I want to emphasize that the actual reason or goal behind this is to create parking availability through voluntary parking compliance,” Hiller said at the city council meeting Tuesday night. “We have a high percentage of repeat offenders from the first, second and third violations. When it reaches $10 our repeat violations pretty much dry up.”
Looking at the 2019 year, which was pre-COVID-19 and therefore a more accurate depiction of parking in Owatonna, the Owatonna Police Department issued a total of 1,795 parking tickets. Of those tickets, 896 of them were first offenses, which results in a written warning and no fine. The department issued 719 tickets for second through fifth offenses, which resulted in $5 fines. Combined with the written warnings, about 80% of all the tickets issued last year cost the offender $5 or less. At that point, Hiller said the department saw offenses drop drastically.
“You can look around at other cities, I don’t think you’re going to find many that give you a freebie each year,” Hiller said, adding that the offenses are on a yearly basis with everyone getting a fresh slate at the start of a new year. “The city also extended the time to pay a fine from 48 hours to 10 days before you accumulate late fees and I think that will be really helpful.”
While some businesses owners have expressed concerns about the increase in parking fines going directly against the goal of making downtown Owatonna a destination location for visitors, Hiller said an overwhelming majority of all parking offenders are Owatonna residents. Other concerns with downtown parking include where the two-hour and four-hour time limits are located, which would have to be brought to the city’s Planning Commission. The Planning Commission earlier this month absorbed the roles of the former parking commission. Josh Meillier, chair of the Planning Commission, said they have not had these particular concerns come to the commission at this time.
Hiller said there have been no changes to the parking fines since 2008.