BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Before Monday night’s basketball game, three Blooming Prairie High School students took center stage in the gymnasium to be recognized for their achievements in class, extracurricular activities and community service.
Seniors Adam Larson and Julia Worke were honored as the school’s Triple “A” Award recipients, while junior Maggie Bruns was celebrated for being one of the rare Blossoms to win the statewide ExCEL Award. Both recognitions are given out by the Minnesota State High School League and, for each, teens are selected by school administrators before going on to compete at the regional and state level.
With the Triple “A” Award, students must be seniors with a GPA of 3.0 or higher and have participated in both league-sanctioned athletic and art activities. In terms of grades, Worke and Larson are currently ranked first and second in their class, respectively.
Outside of the classroom, Worke explained that she has always been around sports, with siblings who play and parents who coach. Meanwhile, Larson noted that he came to cross-country as a freshman.
“Up until the ninth grade, I was very quiet and socially awkward. My biggest fear was giving a presentation in front of the class,” he recalled. “It was a leap of faith for me to join cross-country, and it was an effort to break out of that shell I had put myself in. Then, after cross-country ended, I joined robotics for the winter and when that ended, I went for track.”
Although Worke has always loved athletics, her leap of faith came in joining the speech team, which helped fulfill the award’s art criteria.
“I’m not a public speaker. I get so nervous if I have to talk in front of people. It was good just to experience it and see what it was like,” she explained. “If I stay at the top of my class, I’ll have to give a speech at graduation. At church, I have to read sometimes. I just wanted to get better at that.”
In announcing Worke at the ceremony Monday night, Associate Principal Alison Mach added that the senior has also participated in choir, musical and student council. In addition, she’s earned a number of all-conference awards while being involved in volleyball, basketball and softball.
Mach noted that Larson has also been active in student council and the one-act play, in addition to being “a huge part of our robotics program since its inception.”
After introducing the Triple “A” Award winners from the school, Mach went on to explain that Bruns was one of 36 ExCEL recipients statewide. In an interview, she added that the junior is the first winner from Blooming Prairie that she can remember, making it a momentous occasion for the district, as well.
“Maggie is ranked number one in her class, and has participated and earned awards in volleyball, basketball, trap shooting and softball,” Mach told the crowd. “Maggie has also been a part of jazz, pep and marching band, student council, Minnesota Honor Society and FFA.”
In class, Bruns said she has always been inspired to do well by her parents, who are both teachers. Outside of the district, she added that she has also taught Sunday school since seventh grade, which she said has helped give her teamwork and communication skills that have carried over into athletics.
“You have to learn to work with other teachers and all the kids,” she explained. “Then in sports, you’re working with your teammates and sometimes we do camps. You have to be able to help the younger kids without getting frustrated.”
Bruns added that these lessons have also translated into other volunteer experiences. “With community service, usually you’re helping people who are in a different situation than you. You have to understand where they’re coming from.”
Seniors Larson and Worke also noted they’ve gained teamwork skills from participating in extracurricular activities — both in the arts and athletics. Larson added that cross-country has also taught him perseverance.
“You’re locked in for three miles. You can take as long as you want, but you’re still locked in for three miles,” he explained. “You’ve got to have mental toughness and push through it.”
Meanwhile, programming robots with the school’s Wrench Warmers team, Larson said he’s learned to try new things — including experimenting and starting again when a piece of code doesn’t go right the first time. Worke also noted that, for her, the skills she’s gained through school and through sports have sometimes overlapped.
“I’m a math and a numbers person,” she explained. “With basketball or volleyball, I’ll be thinking about how many points we need in the match.”
Next year, Worke is set to attend Winona State University, where she plans to major in business administration or accounting, as well as minor in Spanish. Larson hopes to attend West Point and study computer science.
Although Bruns has one year left at the high school, she’s also looking ahead to after graduation and is currently interested in attending Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter and studying nursing — although she said she still has a few campus visits left to make.
As one of the state ExCEL Award winners, Bruns will also be honored at the Class 2A Girls Basketball State Championship game on March 14, in addition to being featured in the Minnesota State High School League bulletin.