An Owatonna man led officers on a short foot pursuit Friday morning before jumping into the Straight River behind Owatonna Public Utilities, according to police.
Andrew John Kramer, 32, was taken into custody without incident after he returned to shore.
Owatonna Police Capt. Eric Rethemeier said Kramer was first approached by officers on Main Street near Harland’s Tire and Auto for an outstanding warrant related to a misdemeanor assault charge in Steele County. Rethemeier said Kramer was walking toward Morehouse Park at the time.
“He didn’t want to go to jail and the officers were trying to get him to comply with the lawful order, but instead he ran from the officers,” Rethemeier said. “He jumped into the river on the north side and swam halfway across, but came back to the bank where officers were waiting.”
Rethemeier said that when Kramer first took off, the officers radioed in that they were on a foot pursuit, but the moment he jumped into the river the fire department was called in case there needed to be a water rescue. Rethemeier said there has been a handful of times where a suspect has tried to evade arrest by jumping in the river in Owatonna, but it brings a new layer of safety concerns to the situation.
“When that happens we are certainly concerned for the safety of the person in the water, but also for the first responder who has to try to get him out,” Rethemeier said, noting that both water temperature and currents play into the concern. “It really adds a whole new dynamic to the apprehension.”
When officers first approached Kramer, he was carrying a bag, which Rethemeier said Kramer tossed into the river during the pursuit. Police were able to retrieve the bag from the river and Rethemeier said it contained drug paraphernalia and what “appears to be controlled substances.”
Kramer, who has one previous 2015 felony conviction for assault with a dangerous weapon in Steele County, was transported to the Steele County Detention Center and the contents of the bag are undergoing lab tests.
Rethemier said no one was injured, albeit cold and wet, during the pursuit.