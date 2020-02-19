OWATONNA — Although this year’s Snow Week medallion hunt was scheduled to run through last Friday, it only took Emilee Moffett until Wednesday to find the much sought-after cutout and cash it in for a brand new television.
The freshman was out with her class searching in the Owatonna High School commons, where they suspected the medallion was hidden due to a school-issued hint that said to look high and low.
“As a class, we reviewed the clues and the students determined that wherever this medallion was, it had to be in the commons area because there’s an upper and lower commons,” said teacher Marilyn Olson. “Pretty soon after we got there, Emilee came running back up the stairs with the medallion in hand.”
Moffett had found the small paper circle right where orchestra director Sandra Justice had left it before the start of Snow Week — tucked away in the cafeteria, on the underside of a silverware cart.
“The trays go underneath and the silverware containers are on top,” explained Justice. “I went underneath the silverware part in the top left corner. You had to look behind where those containers were hanging down and go all the way in the back.”
Justice said she got the idea for the hiding spot, as well as the inspiration to start up the hunt this year, from other student council advisors. Sharing initiatives with students and staff from around the region at a fall conference, Justice and her group brought back the medallion search and the Unified Dance — a sensory-friendly event that took place at McKinley Elementary on Friday night.
“I actually contacted some other advisors who had done this and asked where their most successful hiding places had been. I decided from there where this first year’s would be,” she explained.
In addition to choosing a location, it was Justice’s job to write all the clues and get the final approval on both the hints and hiding place from Principal Kory Kath. She said the writing process took her nearly a month and a half to complete, having never orchestrated a medallion hunt before.
Because she was going to be the only person at the school who knew where it was — she noted that even Kath knew only the general location — Justice had to take ideas home and bounce them off of her husband.
When it came time for the search to begin Feb. 10, the clues were announced daily before school, as well as pushed out via student emails and social media. For Moffett’s part, she said she was looking both high and low in the cafeteria based on Justice’s hints — under tables, and eventually under the forks, when she caught a glimpse of the goldenrod paper.
“I saw something yellow and thought, ‘That’s the medallion,’” she explained. “I was surprised — it was my lucky day!”
As a prize, Moffett brought home a 32-inch television donated by Prairie Ridge Orthodontics, one of many local corporate sponsors of Snow Week. The freshman immediately offered it to her brother, but eventually landed on keeping it in her own room.
Justice added that Moffett’s class wasn’t the only one to go out looking as a group during the school day, and that having a Snow Week activity everyone could participate in was something she liked about the hunt.
“One of our goals as a student council is to engage the whole student body, recognizing that not all students can get back to the high school for evening activities,” she explained, adding that a number of teens would come seek her out to try and get additional information — which she guaranteed that she did not provide.
“The students actually want to do it again this year, but I’m not ready to get those clues down,” added Justice. “Although, I do believe this is something we’ll continue to do for activities in the future.”