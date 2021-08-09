Though there is constant work being done in the construction zone on North Cedar Avenue, the project timeline has shifted.
On Friday, the weekly construction update posted on the city of Owatonna’s streetscape project page showed a delay in the road project. The delay could potentially push construction into the beginning of the holiday shopping season, which has downtown business owners on high alert.
“We appreciate how businesses had a rough year last year,” said Kyle Skov, the city engineer and public works director. “We are not looking to make it any more difficult this year, but there’s always going to be delays on a reconstruction project.”
The streetscape project consists of a total reconstruction for the 100-300 blocks of Cedar Avenue and will include widening the boulevard, increasing accessibility, updating ADA accessibility and sewer utility replacement. Construction began June 21, starting with the 300 block between Rose and Pearl streets. When the project began, Skov said that worked would be done in phases by block so as not to have larger portions of the street torn up at the same time.
The 300 block was originally scheduled to be completed by Sept. 10, with construction in the 200 block scheduled to begin July 22. Because of unanticipated obstacles, however, the start date for the second block has been pushed back to Aug. 23.
This development also pushes back the start date for the 100 block of Cedar, which changed from Aug. 26 to Oct. 11. The completion date for the total project has been altered from Nov. 18 to Dec. 10.
The cause of the delay boiled down to one main obstacle, said Skov, which is the necessary asbestos abatement.
“The asbestos found on the old steam lines has caused the scheduled to be delayed a few days,” Skov said. “We are already on a tight timeline, but we’ve got four months to make up some time, too. It’s going to really depend on the weather and how the 200 block looks.”
Asbestos is a naturally occurring fibrous silicate mineral. There are six types, all of which are composed of long and thin fibrous crystals, that can be released into the atmosphere by abrasion and other processes. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, asbestos is dangerous because the fibers can remain airborne for days, risking the chance of an individual breathing them in and them traveling deep into the person’s lungs.
Once lodged in the lung tissue, these fibers can cause several serious diseases, including lung cancer, scarring of the lung tissue and mesothelioma — cancer of the lining of the lung cavity.
“There was more there than we expected,” Skov said about the asbestos discovered beneath the 300 block. “There’s all kinds of regulations around asbestos, so the removal process is taking longer than expected.”
Asbestos was originally installed beneath the roadway to use as installation for the steam being delivered to downtown properties, which was Owatonna’s preferred method to generate electricity prior to the 1960s. Once utilities discontinued selling steam, Skov said the pipes were never removed.
“There potentially could be more on the other blocks, too, because it is wherever we are running a service into a building,” Skov said. “There are fewer services in the 200 block by quite a few.”
There are, however, more services on the 100 block, but Skov is hopeful they will be able to stay on schedule to complete the project before getting too far into the winter months.
“The contractor doesn’t want to maintain a mess over winter, either, so they’re going to work with us to get this done,” said Skov. “We also aren’t going to take it to the extreme where we wait until November to take the street off the 100 block.”
Skov said once the work begins on the 200 block, the city will have to make a “judgment call” on whether or not the 100 block can feasibly be completed before the depths of winter.
“Contractors have definitely been putting the hours in to get the project done on time, and while the delay is a part of their work, the asbestos abatement is done by a subcontractor, so they are a little tied to them,” Skov said. “No one is doing anything wrong, it’s just taking a little bit more time than expected.”
In the meantime, Skov said they will continue to maintain the sidewalks and access to the downtown businesses within the construction zone.
“People need to keep supporting those downtown businesses,” Skov said.
Rose Street is expected to be reopened for traffic in the early part of this week.