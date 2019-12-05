OWATONNA — No parents are allowed on this shopping spree.
Beginning as early as 4 a.m. on Saturday, Tracy Ignaszewski said families will be lining up at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna, just as they have for 30 years. The longtime Steele County 4-H fundraiser “Shop with Santa” will return, empowering area children to shop for that perfect gift for their loved ones.
Shop with Santa is an opportunity for children sixth grade and under to do their very own Christmas shopping without their parents in a safe, easily accessible location with reasonable costs. Thousands of gifts will be delivered to St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna and made by Steele County 4-H’ers, their leaders, parents, friends and grandparents. The gifts are all priced at $5 or below with most ranging between $1 and $2. Items include things such as ornaments, picture frames, soap, pet toys, pillows, bird feeders and wooden signs — and everything in between.
According to Ignaszewski, roughly 250 kids will come and shop for presents during the annual event, but the event is much more than a fundraiser. It’s also a community service project for 4-H’ers as they volunteer to help the kids sixth grade and younger with shopping and wrapping, and make all the gifts that are being sold.
“It’s just amazing to see what comes in,” Ignaszewski said of the handmade items that will be up for sale on Saturday, many of which 4-H’ers began working on about a month ago. “You’re just amazed with the uniqueness and talent out there and the generosity from these families — there are a lot of items that come in that would probably sell for $25 at a craft show.”
When shoppers come to the event, they first are assigned a number in which they will be doing the shopping. This is where Ignaszewski said the early morning line comes in to play, with families wanting to get in as soon as the shop opens at 8 a.m. Once their number is called, the parents stay outside the main shopping area as the kids are paired up with an older 4-H youth from Steele County that will provide assistance with the shopping.
“Sometimes a kid can get stuck at the 50-cent table, so the 4-H kid will give them ideas of what else is available,” Ignaszewski explained. “They’ll ask things like, ‘Is your dad interested in the Vikings or John Deere?’ or, ‘What does your brother like?’ They really do a lot to help find those interests.”
The 4-H volunteers also serve as the gift wrappers and the clerks during the event, with Ignaszewski stating that they are able to help the kids shopping know how to divide up the money they have to purchase gifts for all the people on their list. Over the years, Ignaszewski said that $20 seems to be a good amount to send children to shop with.
“I would say that shopping takes about 30 minutes a kid, but there are some that are in there forever because it’s so tough to make that perfect decision and find that perfect gift,” Ignaszewski laughed. “If you asked a lot of the 4-H’ers to pick an event that they really enjoyed — excluding the fair — I think that they would all say Shop with Santa for sure.”
The annual Shop with Santa event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church at 1301 Lincoln Ave. S. in Owatonna. Shopping numbers will be distributed from 7 to 11:30 a.m., with the shop officially opening at 8 a.m. and with new merchandise being brought out throughout the morning. Shopping ends at noon.
The waiting area will include “Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen” serving donuts, snacks, milk, water and coffee for purchase. A coloring and craft station will also be set up in the waiting area and Christmas movies will be played throughout the morning.
Proceeds from Shop with Santa will support 4-H youth programming in Steele County.