A Mankato man with an active assault warrant in Blue Earth County has been charged for stealing a motor vehicle from an Owatonna acquaintance, according to court records.
Kamau Evans, 28, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and theft with indifference to owner rights, both felony charges. The charges were filed on Dec. 31 in Steele County Court.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department received a report in November of a vehicle that was borrowed and had not been returned. An officer obtained a statement from the reporting party who claimed they loaned their vehicle to Evans to use from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, but that he had not returned it over a week later. The victim told the officer Evans was demanding a payment of $1,000 for the return of the vehicle.
Law enforcement received screenshots of Evans requesting $1,000 though a financial smartphone application.
A summons for Evans to appear in court on Feb. 25 has been issued by the court, however, Evans whereabouts are currently unknown. He has an active warrant through Blue Earth County for multiple felony assault charges in relation to an incident that took place in Mankato on July 5, where a victim beaten up by three males outside a bar. Two witnesses to the event were also assaulted during the incident, according to court records.
Evans was also charged with failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender, a felony, in Blue Earth County Court on Dec. 16. Following the warrant issued in July for the assault charges, law enforcement attempted to execute a search warrant for the primary address Evans had registered and learned he had not resided at that address since May.