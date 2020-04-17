Before playing gigs around town with the band Steele, before moving east to head up the Yale University hockey team and making a name for himself as a drummer, and before releasing his first full-length solo album this spring — Billy Conway was just an Owatonna kid in his elementary school gym, trying to choose an instrument.
Looking back, he recalls wandering the ranks of trumpets, clarinets and flutes before ultimately picking up a pair of drumsticks.
“I’d faked it on pots and pans before, but it was the first time I ever hit a drum — that’s for sure,” he laughs. “You bang and toot, and the next thing you know you’re in the grade school band.”
From there, it didn’t take him long to team up with friends and form the rock group Steele as an after-school project. Rick Skalicky, who still lives in town and now plays regularly at The Music Space, remembers meeting Conway at Morehouse Park. Living less than a block apart at the time, the two shared a love for music, as well as football and hockey — which would later help Conway receive a full ride to Yale.
“We met in third or fourth grade,” says Skalicky. “I was just learning to skate at the time, but that particular year, we had an early cold and a late snow and we were able to skate up the river. This guy would skate in these big long glides, and I would go a million miles an hour trying to keep up with him.”
He remembers that Conway, 63, used to race with speed skater and future Olympic gold medalist Eric Heiden before moving to Owatonna from Wisconsin. Due to the facilities available in town, he eventually switched over primarily to hockey, balancing it with a growing interest in music.
A few years after picking up sticks in the elementary school gym, Conway, Skalicky and a few other friends formed the group Steele. Beginning in middle school, the two recall playing graduation parties, high school dances and, eventually, the bar circuit.
“At that time, live music could be had three to four nights a week at many places in town. When we were a little bit older and were able to be in the bars, we played in a lot of them and played for private parties,” says Skalicky. “We were sophomores playing for graduation parties — boy, we really thought we were something.”
Stepping onto center stage
Conway and Skalicky still keep in touch, having spent time on the West Coast together and with the latter now making regular visits to Conway’s home — an organic farm in rural Montana. During one of these trips last fall, Conway was in the midst of recording his debut solo album and asked Skalicky to hop on baritone guitar for the record.
After a lifetime of playing in bands, Conway says there were fragments of songs that had been building up inside of him — he had just never had to flesh them out and deliver them. Following a cancer diagnosis in 2018, Conway and his partner Laurie Sargent decided to put out their respective records together and use any proceeds to help with expenses and medical bills.
While Sargent’s was already complete, Conway spent the interim time recording his own album on the pair’s label, Crazy View Records, releasing “Outside Inside” in late March.
“It’s really nice for me to see his name in front there with his music,” says Skalicky, of the new project. “He’s always been most comfortable in a sideman role. He never really liked the limelight, he just shies away from it and yet he’s an incredible, well-rounded musician.”
Bringing the studio home
Going through multiple rounds of chemotherapy, the most recent of which is set to end this week, Conway had to start thinking about limiting his exposure to bacteria even before the current pandemic. With this in mind, friends helped bring a studio to him so that he would still be able to work on his music.
“When my friends found out that I was going to be on lockdown for who knows how long, they also decided that I should make a record,” says Conway. “I was still part owner of a studio in Boston, so a friend went there and got what was left of my stuff — sold what we didn’t need and bought what we did — loaded it into a van, drove it to Montana and set it up in our house.”
Having lived and played for years in Boston, including as a drummer for well-known groups Morphine and Treat Her Right, Conway continued working with East Coast friends and colleagues on the tracks themselves. Although in-person connection was limited somewhat by his treatment and now significantly by COVID-19, he frequently sent music back and forth for others to add to.
“We would record me in the living room and send it to my pal Dana in Boston. He’d put horns on it and send it back,” says Conway, of the ongoing collaboration with Morphine member Dana Colley. “This is all a family of people that do this.”
Having spent time and formed lasting connections in Minnesota, Boston and now out west, this family spans almost the entire country and many have now rallied behind to support Conway through his fight with cancer.
“There are people that are hearing about it for the first time and sharing and connecting. It’s been heartwarming for me, being in touch and hearing from people that I haven’t seen since high school,” he said.
Through it all, he also says he wanted the intention to be pure with “Outside Inside,” to create something that built on the personal but was also a way for others to explore their own feelings. Just as Conway was known for playing pared down kits during his time in Boston — having once spent five years playing just a single drum — he extolls singers like the late John Prine and the relatability and power of simplicity.
Changing, constant connection
On the one hand, Conway notes that recent social isolation has been incredibly difficult. He laughs that, apart from Sargent, he had a passing conversation truck-to-truck with a plumber and that’s been about it for the last few weeks. Of course part of that, he is living 10 miles away from a town of about 200 people.
On the other hand, he talks about how the album has helped bring his varied communities — his one big family — together. Friends have been guests in his studio, including Skalicky, musical pen pals like Colley, and now virtual correspondents and those offering long-distance support during a difficult time.
“One constant about music is the constantly growing family,” Conway explains. “Sometimes you need them, and that’s what this case is about.”