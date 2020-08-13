A Shakopee woman whose drunken driving seriously injured a companion who was dragged alongside her vehicle has been charged in Steele County court, according to court records.
Celes Francine Erickson, 24, is facing one count of felony criminal vehicular operation and one count of gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation for an event that occurred on Aug. 6.
According to court records, Owatonna Police were dispatched to a report of a female falling out of a vehicle with possible injuries near Cash Wise Foods in Owatonna at 1:35 a.m. on Aug. 6. Officer Nathan Heeren located the female victim, who was not identified in a criminal complaint, near the intersection of State Avenue and West Hills Circle. She was reportedly sitting in the southbound lane of traffic with blood coming from her forehead.
Heeren, who observed that the victim’s right forearm was covered in road rash, reported that the victim was crying in pain, saying that her leg was broken.
In the victim’s initial statement, she told Heeren that she was at a bar with Erickson and trying to prevent Erickson from driving drunk, court records show. The victim claimed that she tried to turn off the car when Erickson got into the driver’s seat, but that Erickson took off, dragging the victim alongside the vehicle. The victim told Heeren that she believed Erickson was going home to Shakopee.
The victim was later airlifted from the Owatonna Hospital by Mayo One Helicopter to Rochester.
Records show that Heeren requested a KOPS (Keeping Our Police Safe) alert be placed on the vehicle and Erickson. Heeren also requested that Shakopee Police to make contact with Erickson. A Shakopee officer later contacted Heeren to tell him that they located Erickson and reported that she was intoxicated.
According to the complaint, Heeren completed a DWI search warrant that was signed by a judge at 5:10 a.m. on Aug. 6. Heeren advised Erickson of the blood draw, but Erickson allegedly refused the draw until she was provided a Preliminary Breath Test. Erickson's sample, police said, registered .122, over the legal .08 limit. She was then transported to Owatonna Hospital for a blood draw.
Erickson was charged on Aug. 7.