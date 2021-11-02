An Owatonna man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly broke into a stranger's home.
Brandin David Botten, 33, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with first-degree burglary and stalking within 10 years of two or more previously qualified domestic violence-related convictions, both felonies. The charges stem from an incident that took place Friday morning on 18th Street SW.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were alerted at 10:28 a.m. of a burglary in progress and the caller had barricaded herself in an upstairs bedroom with a pistol. Police reportedly located a male suspect, identified as Botten, reportedly coming from the back of the residence and arrested him.
The back door of the residence allegedly had been kicked in, and officers reported damage to the deadbolt, door jamb and trim on the window of the doors. There was a large, muddy shoe print on the door and the deadbolt was extended out in the locked position, according to the report.
The victim told officers she was getting dressed when she heard knocking on the back door and saw a man she did not recognize, later identified as Botten, in the backyard, according to court documents. Botten then reportedly opened the back door to the house and asked for someone who was not there, telling the victim he had the wrong house. The victim locked the door after Botten left, but he allegedly tried to re-enter the home and began kicking in the door.
Botten was currently out on conditional release for a separate case involving domestic assault and terroristic threats. In that case, Botten had allegedly threatened to kill a woman in Medford in February. He is scheduled for a court appearance in this case on Nov. 18.
Within the last 10 years, Botten was previously convicted in Steele County of domestic assault by strangulation in 2014 and violating an order for protection in 2016.
Botten is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions is set at $150,000. His first court appearance in this case is scheduled for Nov. 12.