An Owatonna man will serve four years in prison for sexually assaulting a Cook County woman in January 2020 in Lutsen.
Andrew Donald Knott, 31, was sentenced Monday by Judge Michael J. Cuzzo in Cook County District Court. He was found guilty by a jury of his peers in December of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct where the victim was mentally impaired or helpless, both felonies. He was also convicted of gross misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct.
Knott maintained his innocence throughout the trial. According to court correspondence, the judge stated he was moving forward with the 48-month prison sentence because Knott “failed to show he accepts responsibility for his actions” and because he showed “little signs of remorse” for what happened.
Knott’s attorneys had been seeking a probationary sentence with no days behind bars.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 25, 2020, Cook County law enforcement responded to a hospital in Grand Marais for a report of a sexual assault. The victim told medical personnel and law enforcement she had been raped.
The victim told deputies she met Knott and others the previous night and have been drinking at various establishments in Cook County. She said after she went to bed, she woke up to a man sexually assaulting her and gave a description of the perpetrator. Authorities then went to the residence in Lutsen the victim said she had been at and interviewed potential suspects, including Knott. Everyone denied any wrongdoing, according to court documents.
The victim said she repeatedly lost consciousness during the assault.
Authorities collected a DNA sample from Knott, which later matched DNA found on the victim’s clothing.
Knott has previous convictions in the state of Minnesota, though no prior felonies. In 2010, Knott was convicted of gross misdemeanor assault of a peace officer in Rice County.
Knott is currently incarcerated in Minnesota Correctional Facility — St. Cloud. Because of the two-thirds law in Minnesota, Knott’s anticipated release date is Aug. 6, 2024.