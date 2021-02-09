With unsustainable funding, the Owatonna school district will likely have to make difficult choices about cuts to programming and staffing this spring.
The Owatonna School Board heard about a revised 2020-21 budget and an update on design of the new high school during its work session Monday.
The district’s revenues for the 2020-21 year are coming in around $64.82 million and expenditures are at about $64.79 million, which is a pretty balanced budget, according to Amanda Heilman, the director of finance and operations for the district. Unassigned funds as a percentage of the total expenditures is 9.26%. The board’s goal is for that number to sit between 8 and 10%. However, Heilman projects that could fall significantly below the target in the future, at 4.89% in 2023-24, 0.48% in 2024-25 and smaller still as the year progresses.
“As you see, as we look forward over the next five years without any additional revenue sources coming from the state or federal government or operating levy or additional cuts. As we move forward, we do begin to spend on our fund balance quite fast,“ Heilman said. “So obviously we’ll have decisions to make as we move forward over the next five years as to what that looks like as far as budget reductions, operating levies, those types of things.”
In November, school district residents voted in favor of a referendum which would renew the district’s expiring operating levy. However, voters rejected a levy increase in a phased-in approach. Prior to renewal, the operating level was set to expire in June.
“The budget that we have is quite honestly not sustainable and the community needs to understand that as well. But we have been able to persevere and provide quality educational opportunities based upon what we’ve got now moving forward as expenses continue to go up. We’re going to need to go back to our community at some point, I don’t know when that is, and that will be for the finance committee to recommend to the board at some point,” Elstad said while also praising Heilman for being fiscally responsible.
The district had already made $500,000 in budget cuts last year and $2 million in 2020-21. They also plan to cut an additional $2 million for 2021-22. Cuts will be made to programs and staff. About 85% of the district’s entire expenditures goes to salaries, benefits and other related items, according to Superintendent Jeff Elstad.
“Unfortunately, it means increased class sizes, or we aren’t able to offer certain programs at the middle level or high school level because we simply have to make those reductions in staffing and that includes not only teaching staff, but also operational staff,” Elstad said.
With the continued rising costs of services and education, state education funding has not caught up with inflation, leaving many schools in this tough position.
The board will likely decide on those cuts in March or April. Several factors will be considered during the budgetary process, including looking at registration numbers that come in during the spring for the middle and high school students as well as looking at class sizes at the elementary level.
“We’ve been really diligent about monitoring class size at the elementary, but unfortunately when you don’t have the funding to match that need, we have to make difficult decisions about where we are going to see some increases in class size at the elementary,” Elstad said.
Secondary level students are already seeing increased class sizes, so cuts will come down to offered programs. Meanwhile the district is having to cross subsidize its mandated programs, one of them being special education from the general fund. Elstad points to the federal government for unfulfilled funding of special education.
When it comes to revenue, 79% of the district’s funding comes from state sources, 6% from federal and 12% from local property taxes with the remaining coming from other sources. The district’s revised general fund balance for the 2021-21 school year shows a decrease of $200,700 in state funding due to a lower-than-anticipated enrollment, but an increase of $1.8 million total revenue compared to the preliminary budget, which is mostly federal funding to purchase personal protective equipment and needed technology during the COVID-19 pandemic, Heilman said.
“Some families just chose to do homeschooling or virtual for this year with a pandemic so we’re hopeful as we move forward,” Heilman said. “Some of those students will be obviously returning to us this fall, potentially.”
The general fund expenditures in the revised budget increased by $633,845 more than the preliminary budget. Most of this is due to federal COVID-19 funding expenses.
The revised budget for 2020-21 will come to the board’s February business meeting for approval.
“The kind of the overall picture that we get is, we’re on track, there aren’t any surprises. Amazingly, with all the things that have happened the budget is very solid and didn’t throw any loops that we were concerned about,” said Tim Jensen, one of the school board members on the finance committee.
New high school renderings
Paul Aplikowski, a partner at Wold Architects and Engineers, and Bob Olson, the district’s director of facilities, provided the school board with minor updated renderings of the new high school.
Officials are now looking at the finalization of the design for the new high school and getting into the construction documents phase. The design has been turned over to construction manager Kraus Anderson. Contracts are projected to be brought to the board for approval in March.
The presentation included some new renderings, while the majority of the design stayed similar to what was presented in November to the board.
“One of the strokes of luck that you had is you passed a referendum in a pretty competitive time for construction and now are in a down market. I think you’re going to get an amazing school because you hit the jackpot with big conditions,” Aplikowski said.
Construction is projected for June and in the meantime district administration will start thinking of ways to collect public input on what should happen with the old high school building. Officials hope to line up the timeframe so as students are moving into the new building, work on the old building can begin soon after.
The new high school is slated to open in August 2023 and is designed for 1,600 students.