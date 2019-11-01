OWATONNA — Although Halloween is barely over, preparations for the holiday season in Owatonna are already underway. For businesses and nonprofits looking to register for this year’s 2019 Lighted Holiday Parade, the time is now through Nov. 29.
Shirley Schultz, MainStreet director with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce, said something new this year is that there will be a trophy for the best parade entry. Lighting — which is a requirement for most entrants — will be a critical category in the judging process. Schultz also noted that she’s hoping to hear a little more music in this year’s parade.
She added that, for those hoping to get a leg-up on the competition, she will be posting photos of past year’s floats on Downtown Owatonna’s Facebook page. One highlight she mentioned from last year’s event was a troop of fat-tire bicycle riders doing different formations as they went.
“We’ve had some of the dance schools participate; the kids will come through and be doing some dancing,” Schultz noted. “They all have to be lighted somehow or have Christmas decorations, and then the floats all need lights and decorations for the holidays.”
Cindy Stelter, of Central Park Framing and Finds and the Owatonna Business Partnership, said one of her favorite displays in recent years was a flame launcher.
“RE/MAX had a flame kit in the back of their truck. They were driving down the street shooting off a flame that would normally have gone into a hot air balloon,” Stelter explained. “It’s gotten bigger and better every year.”
“There are so many people out, it doesn’t matter what the weather is like,” she added. “It’s always a great time.”
Stelter is also helping fundraise for new holiday lights in Central Park and throughout downtown. This year’s $25 parade registration fees will be going toward the project. While there’s still a lot of work left to do to replace strands that have been there since the 1980s, both Stelter and Schultz noted that there will be a fair amount of new lights at this year’s event.
The 2019 parade is also unique in that it falls on the same day as the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, which is scheduled to arrive in town at 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 5 featuring musical performances and a fundraiser for the Steele County Food Shelf.
The parade will then take place that evening from 6 to 8 p.m., running along North Cedar Avenue to Central Park. Following the parade, there will be a ceremonial lighting of the park, along with cookies, cider and the Owatonna High School carolers at the Central Park bandshell.
For those participating in the parade, staging will be at 5 p.m. Schultz noted this can often be one of the most fun times for businesses and nonprofits who are in the line-up, saying it’s a chance for camaraderie and trying something different.
For more information and to register for the parade, visit chamber.owatonna.org/events/details/2019-lighted-holiday-parade-1232.