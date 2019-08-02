BLOOMING PRAIRIE — A 2016 Blooming Prairie High School graduate and sports stand-out died in a single-vehicle crash Monday near the Bethel University campus in St. Paul.
Anthony Lee Nelson, a senior at Bethel double majoring in accounting and finance, was returning to campus around 10:45 p.m. Monday when the vehicle he was driving went into a ditch along Old Snelling Avenue, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office. Nelson is the son of Brian and Lois Nelson.
The vehicle struck a tree and a utility pole and knocked down power lines that sparked on top of the car. Members of the Lake Johanna Fire Department extracted him, administered CPR, and took him to the Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died.
“Please keep Anthony’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said an email sent to students by William Washington, vice president for student life at Bethel. “A time for prayer and worship will be held early in the fall semester in memory of Anthony.”
According to his obituary, Nelson had a job lined up after graduation in 2020. He was involved in the Bethel Business and Economics Association and led Bible studies on campus. He also enjoyed biking, cooking, and reading books while lying in his hammock.
Nelson played football and basketball at Bethel, two of the three sports he excelled in as an Awesome Blossom. Throughout his high school career, Nelson ran track, racked up more than 1,000 points on the basketball court, and was able to play in the state football championship in 2014 as a junior. Assistant Varsity Football Coach Elliot Herdina said that Nelson was not only a dynamic athlete, but an unforgettable person.
“The amazing thing about Anthony is that he was twice the young man character-wise as he was an athlete,” Herdina said. “And he was a phenomenal athlete.”
Herdina, who coached Nelson as a wide receiver and defensive back for the Awesome Blossoms football team, stated that former star was a quiet leader who led by example.
“From the moment he was able to put on varsity pads and on through his senior year, kids looked up to him,” Herdina added. “I looked up to him as his coach. He was the kind of kid you want all your kids to grow up to be.”
It has been a tough year for Blooming Prairie as elementary teacher Rachel Harberts and her 8-year-old daughter Emerson died in a car crash in September and former Blooming Prairie cross country runner Hannah (Vogt) Lager died in a car wreck in Kansas in April. While losing these individuals much too soon has been trying on the community, Herdina asserted that if any town could persevere it would be Blooming Prairie.
“You don’t wish anything like these events on anybody or any community, but I trust the community we have,” Herdina said. “I know that everyone is looking out for each other during the hard times, no matter where they happen or who they happen to. The endless support that the Nelson family is getting – I just hope that it can help them pull through this difficult time.”
In 2016, Nelson was named one of the top five senior athletes by the People’s Press. In an interview, Nelson said that the coach who had the biggest impact on him throughout his life was his father, Brian Nelson, who was able to give him a strong foundation growing up.
“No matter what aspect of life, Anthony pretty much excelled in it,” Herdina said. “He was definitely a one-of-a-kind kid who we’ll forever be grateful for. The world is truly going to miss him.”
Funeral services for Nelson will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Cornerstone Church in Austin. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday at the church.