It has been two years like nothing anyone could anticipate, with the business community left to constantly adapt as COVID-19 mandates, restrictions and guidelines continued to pop up at a moment's notice.
Two local businesses, however, have seemed to take the twists and turns of the ongoing pandemic in stride. While the businesses could not be more different, they share one core common value: supporting the community that supports them.
During the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism annual meeting Friday night, Mineral Springs Brewery and Limberg Productions were honored with the "Spirit of Owatonna" award. The award, which was first introduced at the annual meeting in 2021, recognizes a business that has worked toward the "greater good" in Owatonna.
The meeting took place at the Owatonna Country Club.
Mineral Springs Brewery
At MSB, President Bill Cronin expressed a feeling the taproom owners continue to struggle with: imposter syndrome.
"I feel like there are plenty of businesses in Owatonna who do a lot of great things for the community," Cronin said. "I suppose what makes us unique is we're forthright with our intent of being a community asset … Not a single one of us are deriving an income from the brewery, we all have full time jobs, so this has sort of been built into our DNA as a business from the get go."
Cronin is part owner of the brewery along with Mark Knutson, Rod Baker and Mark Sebring.
In 2021, MSB made more than 40 donations and provided a variety of in-kind services to more than 30 different community organizations. Among the many fundraisers MSB took part in, Cronin said one of his personal favorites was the collaboration brew with Foremost Brewing, named the "Community Pathways Pilsner." The proceeds of the beer went toward the Community Pathways of Steele County capital campaign, which helped the organization fund future programs and double the size of its facility.
"Between the event we did and then a golf event we sponsored, we were able to help them raise more than $10,000," Cronin said. Cronin said the MSB team has also grown close to the Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity group, as well as the staff and volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, though there hasn't been a community group they've haven't enjoyed helping raise awareness and funds.
"Honestly, one of the very ironic pieces of us receiving this recognition is that the community in extension has been very good to us," Cronin said, adding the brewery opened in November 2019 and had roughly three months of "normal" before the pandemic impacted the local community. "Now we are receiving an award as a business that is good to the community … We have had some good fortune, we have really good beer, but we have just an awesome community."
Limberg Productions
Scott Limberg, owner of Limberg Productions — the parent company of Owatonna Live — echoed Cronin's sentiments of feeling humbled to be honored and recognized by a community that did so much for him and his business in the past.
"When I was just a micro-business, the community really stepped out and helped me build the platform I have now," Limberg said, referencing his humble beginnings in 2011 as a company that preliminarily recorded community events. "When I first developed the slogan for Owatonna Live, 'Bringing the community together with the power of video,' it was because everyone was basically so busy that they didn't have a chance to get to anything.
"Eight years later, who know it would be because they couldn't make it to anything because everything was shut down," he continued.
Over the course of the pandemic, Limberg's production crew has expanded their services to ensure the Owatonna business community was still connected with the people they serve. Through Owatonna Live's website and Facebook page, Limberg and his staff would highlight businesses by providing a platform for owners to discuss how to still shop with them while places were closed, highlight their products and services and give any important information needed to keep customers engaged.
"That is one thing we are going to continue to do," Limberg said, adding he will be starting a weekly "Business Talk" segment that highlights not just businesses, but nonprofits, churches, corporations and other community entities.
Also during the height of the pandemic, Limberg's business was able to provide live streaming options for a variety of community fundraisers, all of which were able to be successful despite not holding in-person events.
"We didn't really have to add much to what we were doing," Limberg said, noting his was one of the fortunate businesses that did not have to change how they operated in the face of COVID-19. "But the impact we were able to provide was very powerful."
Surprised and honored to be nominated by one of his peers in the community, Limberg said he knows he wouldn't be where he is today with the support he received in his earlier years in business.
"This is just our way of giving back to the people of Steele County who watches are videos," he said. "We're going to continue to grow our platform and anyone who has new ideas — we are always willing to listen."