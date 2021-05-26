The sun is shining, the weather is warming and people are once again flocking to the center town square in downtown Owatonna. Whether it’s a picnic lunch during the week or the stacked farmers market on Saturday, Central Park is once again the place to be.
One thing is missing, however, and its absence continues to stick out like a sore thumb.
The Central Park fountain is undergoing a complete makeover, from its plumbing to the lighting to its paint. With the base of the fountain torn up and the bowls and iconic crane missing from the park, people can’t help but wonder what exactly is going on.
“Last year we received a grant from the Owatonna Foundation for upgrades on the fountain,” said Mary Jo Knudson with the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department. “They have always been very supportive with city projects, and their brick and mortar location is right across the street from the park so they look at the fountain every day and know it makes the park a special place.”
The original centerpiece of the fountain, which includes the two basins and the crane, was originally placed in 1893. The surrounding pool and the two drinking fountains were installed in 1909, and the last time the fountain was restored was in 1977. According to Knudson, the $25,000 grant from the Owatonna Foundation will cover a large portion of the upgrade project accompanied by an additional $10,000 that was budgeted in the city’s capital improvement projects fund.
Shortly after the grant was secured, tragedy at the fountain struck last July when an unknown vandal caused serious damage to the spray ring and crane. With the investigation still ongoing and no suspected identified by the Owatonna police, it is still uncertain what exactly happened. All that is known for sure is that a person or persons removed the basin of the fountain that the cast aluminum crane sits, resulting in a mangled and broken crane and damaged spray ring to be discovered by the park crew the following morning.
“It was oddly good timing,” said Jesse Wilker, Owatonna's parks maintenance manager. “We had this project coming anyway.”
Luckily, city mechanics were able to weld the crane back together and make it look as if nothing ever happened, but the city elected not to reinstall the bird and its basin in 2020. Because there are so few companies that does the work needed for the fountain upgrade, Knudson and Wilker said the project was unable to start until this spring.
“We had to have a lot of work done on the centerpiece of the fountain between the welding and sandblasting and painting,” Wilker said, adding that the welding and sandblasting took place at a business in Blooming Prairie while the park crew took care of the new paint job. “We also are installing all new plumbing, new drains, new filtration system, new electrical work, new lights, and a new liner. The fountain is going to look exactly like it always has, but it will be updated.”
One noticeable change, once the fountain is pieced back together, will be the actual spray system, Wilker said, which has only been running at about 25% for the last number of years. In addition, the crane itself has been unable to shoot water from its beak for nearly a decade, eliminating the overflow effect of the top basin.
“We are also installing a new ADA drinking fountain off to the side of the fountain,” Wilker said, noting that the 112-year-old drinking fountains currently in place will no longer be functional. “The old drinking fountains won’t be used, but they will stay in place as a part of the look of the overall fountain.”
Wilker said a “doggie drinker” will also be included in the new drinking fountain.
The timeline for the project is slightly weather dependent. Actions such as pouring concrete next week need the rain to hold off. Both Wilker and Knudson agreed that having the fountain back together and turned on by July 4 is the current goal.
“The company we are working with are well aware of how eager we are to have this done,” Wilker laughed. “I’m talking to them every week about it.”
Knudson said that the fountain is just as important to Owatonnans as the park itself, adding that its simply a part of the city’s character.
“It’s a very unique feature, you don’t see a lot of public fountains or public squares unless it’s a part of a courthouse usually,” Knudson said. “There’s just something about being by the water that brings relaxation. It’s beautiful and the community loves it.”
In addition to work on the fountain, Wilker said the city is currently replacing all of the seats and table tops of the permanent picnic tables in Central Park. During the COVID-19 pandemic, additional plastic picnic tables were brought to the park because of the heavy use the park system saw. As the weather turned this year, Wilker said the additional picnic tables were once again in demand and could soon become a permanent fixture.