Despite being the oldest sibling in his family, Gene Borchardt was the last person younger brother Roger expected to develop a severe case of COVID-19.
“He was slowing down, being 88 years old, but his picture looked like he just graduated from high school,” explained the longtime Owatonna resident. “He always looked so much younger than he was.”
While Roger is now based in Steele County, his older brother was still living in Martin County — where the pair grew up — when he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus late last month. A largely rural area along the Iowa border, Martin County has so far proven to be an anomaly, with one of the highest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases outside of the state’s major metropolitan areas.
After a week of fighting the upper respiratory illness while hospitalized in Mankato, Roger said the family made the difficult decision to remove Gene from his ventilator on March 27 after his brother’s kidneys shut down that morning.
Four days later, the Star Tribune ran a story on the spread of the illness within Martin County — including nine individuals from a local congregation who had all tested positive — noting that Gene was the second known coronavirus-related death in the area.
While Gene was hospitalized with COVID-19, Roger said that the most difficult thing for himself — and for Gene’s wife and sons — was the fact that they couldn’t be with him in person.
“The last time they saw him was when they took him to the hospital March 19. Even after that, the family couldn’t get together to console each other — that’s what was so hard,” he explained. “Nobody could be with Gene or anything, because his wife Marilyn and his sons Rick and Doug, all three were quarantined.”
Roger added that his nephew Doug has now also been hospitalized with the virus, although he has responded well to the medication and, as of Tuesday morning, was expected to be released later that evening.
The Owatonna resident recounted that communication was done with physicians via conference call, and that one of the nurses at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato — where Gene was hospitalized — was also able to hold a phone up to Gene’s ear for him to receive calls from family.
Case of community transmission
Still, Roger said he has no clear idea how his brother could have contracted the disease — making it likely a case of the community transmission that public health officials have been warning about for weeks.
As of Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Department of Health has reported 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four deaths in Martin County. In Steele, there have been eight confirmed cases — including examples of community transmission — with no known coronavirus-related deaths thus far.
“It took a while for people to understand the significance and the dangers of this virus,” noted Debbie Foster, mayor of Fairmont. “But I do have to say that a great majority of our county now is paying very close attention and following the guidelines that we’ve been given … they want to follow the guidelines for the betterment of not only themselves but their neighbors.”
Foster also noted that her city accounts for roughly half of the population of Martin County, and is also a sort of regional hub with multiple medical facilities — including a drive-through testing site in town provided by the Mayo Clinic.
Amy Caron, director of Steele County Public Health, also noted in the past that — with Mayo Clinic having developed its own test — the numbers for known cases of COVID-19 may be higher in southern Minnesota than elsewhere outside the Twin Cities because there are more tests being done.
Familiar face in Fairmont
For Foster, in addition to being part of a larger known outbreak in her community, his brother's death is also a very personal loss.
“My family moved here when I was a young girl in 1973, and we lived across the street from the Borchardts,” she recalled, noting that she and her siblings grew up with Gene’s children. At Foster’s wedding, Gene and his first wife Ardis even served as reception hosts.
“Kind” is one of the first words the mayor used to describe him, also recalling his devotion to his family, and the other activities and communities that he was part of in town. "Fairmont is a better place because of him, and he will be missed.”
Even after retiring from his position as owner of Glenn Reed Tire, Gene Borchardt continued to stay active, volunteering at his church and as a chaplain with the American Legion Post #36 in Fairmont, having served during the Korean War. In his role as chaplain, Roger recalled that his brother presented over 500 flags to the families of fellow service members.
Honoring veterans, researching history
Each Memorial Day, Roger added that he would go down to Fairmont to make a round of the local cemeteries with his older brother.
“Gene and I would get up at 7 a.m. and put almost 1,000 flags on the graves at Lakeside Cemetery in Fairmont,” Roger recalled. “We’d put the flags out in the morning and then in the afternoon, we would go back out and visit the family graves.”
Roger said that they would also drive out to the cemetery in East Chain, the township in Martin County where the boys were born. In addition to his volunteer commitments and time spent with family, Gene was also a member of the Martin County Genealogical Society and spent time researching the first families to settle in the East Chain area.
Dona Paris, who helps coordinate the group and also works part time at the Martin County Historical Society, said Gene came to every meeting and was deeply interested in his own family history.
Moreover, like Foster, she recalled the lifelong Martin County resident as someone who was always quick with a smile and keen on making conversation. “He was always friendly, always had a smile on his face. Always gave a hug. He was just a very personable person.”
Roger also noted his brother’s wide circle of friends and acquaintances — laughing that Gene knew everyone in the surrounding six counties, due in part to his longtime role as owner of Glenn Reed Tire, along with his regular walks and breakfasts on the town.
“We had him for a long time,” Roger added, “so I try to just count our blessings.”