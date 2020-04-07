Born as the oldest of nine siblings in rural Martin County, Fairmont resident Gene Borchardt, left, died due to coronavirus-related complications late last month. His brother Roger, right, a longtime resident of Owatonna, recalls him as an incredibly active volunteer who enjoyed walking in the community and going out with friends and family. Gene is survived by his brother as well as sisters Judy Borchardt Frank, second from left, and Gloria Borchardt Oveson. (Photo courtesy of Roger Borchardt)