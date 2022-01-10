An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly pushed a woman and injured her during an argument.
Daron Leroy Taylor, 52, was charged Jan. 5 in Steele County District Court with one count of felony domestic assault. The charge stems from an incident that took place Jan. 2.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified Jan. 3 of a past action domestic assault that had happened the day prior at Riverside Avenue Northwest. Officers were advised by dispatch that the female victim may have broken a rib and that the suspect, identified as Taylor, was no longer at the scene.
An officer responded to the scene and reported found the victim in pain and discomfort, holding the right side of her rib cage. The victim allegedly coughed and shouted out in pain, and she was transported to the Owatonna Hospital by Mayo Ambulance.
At the hospital, police obtained a statement from the victim where she reported getting in an argument about the TV with Taylor around 7 p.m. the night before. The victim said they were both yelling at each other and at one point Taylor pushed her from behind, but she did not fall or get injured, according to the report. The victim said Taylor allegedly went outside to leave, but came back and continued yelling at her before "charging" her and pushing her into the countertop. The victim reportedly heard a "snap" and fell to the ground in pain. According to the victim statement, Taylor told the victim he had "warned" her and accused her of faking being in pain.
On Jan. 4, police located Taylor outside an Owatonna businesses and placed him under arrest without incident.
Court records show Taylor was previously convicted of two felony DANCO violations and one felony domestic assault conviction, all in 2019 in Steele County.
Taylor's next court appearance is schedule for Jan. 21.