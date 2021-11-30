An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after a K-9 unit allegedly located methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Rose Street East and Pine Avenue Northeast.
Samuel Christian Bolton, 23, was charged by summons last week with third-degree drug possession, a felony, and misdemeanor DWI. The charges stem from a traffic stop that took place on Nov. 16.
According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna officer observed a vehicle at 1:30 a.m. speeding down Rose Street East. The officer allegedly recorded 42 mph in a 30 mph zone and the vehicle continued to accelerate as the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The officer followed the vehicle into the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to the report.
The officer reportedly noted the driver, identified as Bolton, talking very fast and shaking. Bolton’s eyes allegedly did not react to light stimulant and he could not sit still. After failing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Bolton was arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence, according to court documents.
Court records show the Owatonna K-9 unit responded to the scene and located in the vehicle drug paraphernalia, an unused package of Narcan Nasal Spray, 1.6 grams of marijuana and 16.8 grams of methamphetamine.
Bolton was recently convicted in October for second-degree drug possession in Waseca County, dismissing nine other criminal charges in the same case. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6. He was also previously convicted for first-degree burglary in Steele County in 2017 and third-degree burglary in Waseca County in 2018, both felonies.
Bolton was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday and bail without conditions has been set at $15,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 22.