The Owatonna school district can expect to see continued local funding, but an increase in the levy wasn't favored by voters.
Owatonna School District residents cast their vote on two referendum questions in regards to Owatonna School District funding.
As of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, voters passed the first referendum question to renew the current operating levy 52.35% to 47.65%. However, the question on increasing the operating levy in a phased-in approach failed with 60.96% of voters responding "no."
“If question one passes and question two does not, we’ll have to go back out again next November to ask because just the renewal is not sustainable financially for us as a school district,” Superintendent Jeff Elstad has previously said.
The two questions have been discussed consistently over the last few months. Beyond mentioning it several times at school board meetings, the district set up a website dedicated specifically for the questions and hosted a public information session in October on the subject among other forms of public communication.
The district is requesting a renewal because the current operating levy is set to expire in June of next year. Elstad said the levy will fund things like classroom instruction, supplies and staffing costs.
If it had passed, the second referendum question regarding the levy increase would have the tax impact phased in first in 2022, then again in 2025. That meant an average-priced home of $175,000 would have a tax increase of $10 per month, according to the district. School officials recognized the current economic conditions and said they wanted to be respectful to taxpayers, thus phasing in the levy.
The increased funding would have helped maintain appropriate class sizes, career and technical opportunities and quality programming for years to come, according to the district.
An increase in levy funding was requested because state funding has not kept up with inflation over the years. As a result, school districts have had to lean more on local sources of funding.
These requests come after the community approved a bond last year to build a new high school. That bond, however, was specifically for building and maintenance projects and not for instruction, programming, staffing and other operational costs.