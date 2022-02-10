An Owatonna man currently incarcerated in a state prison is facing a new felony charge for allegedly selling a confidential informant more than 17 grams of cocaine.
Mark Daniel Murrell Jr., 32, was charged by summons Wednesday in Steele County District Court with first-degree drug sales. The charges state Murrell reportedly sold more than 17 grams of cocaine, a schedule II controlled substance, in summer 2019.
According to the criminal complaint, an agent with the South Central Drug Investigation Unit was contacted June 21, 2019, by a confidential informant, stating they could purchase a quarter ounce — or seven grams — of cocaine from a person they knew on Facebook by the name of "Haze III." Police reportedly identified "Haze III" as Murrell. The informant said the purchase could be made at Phelps Street in Owatonna for $400, according to the report.
The informant was reportedly given the buy funds and a covert audio/video recording device. They were driven to Murrell's house on Phelps Street at 1:05 p.m. by an undercover agent, and after being inside for about an hour left with the agent, according to court records. The informant allegedly gave the agent a children's diaper bag with a clear plastic baggie filled with white powdery substance inside, which field tested positive for eight grams of cocaine. The informant reportedly said he met with Murrell in the porch area of the home and completed the transaction.
On July 2, 2019, a confidential informant contacted the agent allegedly stating they could purchase half an ounce — or 14 grams — of cocaine from Murrell, known to them as "Haze III" on Facebook. The informant said the cocaine would cost $750 and the transaction would take place at Murrell's home on Phelps Street, according to the complaint. The informant was reportedly given the buy funds, a recording device and driven to the residence at 7:59 p.m. by an undercover agent. According to court documents, the informant was inside for less than five minutes and returned with a children's diaper bag with a clear plastic baggie inside that had a white powdery substance, which field tested positive for 17 grams of cocaine. The informant reportedly identified Murrell as the person he exchanged the buy money and cocaine with in the porch area of the home.
Murrell was previously convicted for felony third-degree assault in 2019 in Steele County and felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was mentally impaired or helpless in 2020 in Rice County, the later of which he was sentenced to more than seven years in prison in 2021. He is currently incarcerated at the state prison in Stillwater, with an anticipated release date of Sept. 24, 2026.
Murrell's next court date is scheduled for March 24.