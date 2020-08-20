The LearningRx Owatonna center has recently received certification from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) after its staff completed specialized training programs and certifications related to ADHD, anxiety, autism and dyslexia.
Staff at the local center has gone through 14 or more hours of evidence-based training offered through the IBCCES. This included training on brain research and behavior. A minimum of 80% of the center’s staff had to be board certified in order for the center to earn the Board Certified Cognitive Center distinction, according to LearningRx Owatonna Executive Director Darci Stanford.
“This is kind of a new certification that is out and so it was a goal,” Stanford said, owner of the local center. Certification opens the center up to more clients and potentially gives more opportunities for prospective clients when it comes to their insurance coverage. The certification boosts to the center, because it recognizes the staff’s quality work in the cognitive training field.
The center has been working on getting certified for the past six months. Not many other centers have reached this status, according to Sanford. The centers that have reached certifications that she is aware of are located in much bigger cities.
LearningRx is a brain training center that offers individualized training, by pairing a client with a brain trainer. Brain trainers help clients via mental games intended to enhance cognitive skills. Trainers also help keep clients on task and engaged.
“At LearningRx Owatonna, our programs are like fitness routines for the mind that enable our clients to experience immeasurable benefits. We are proud to be backed by a name that has dedicated over 35 years of research, testing, and development to ensure optimum results,” Stanford said in a recent news release.
LearningRx programs are available in more than 60 locations in the United States and in 45 countries around the world, where it is known as BrainRx. The training is meant to help clients think faster, learn easier and improve their cognitive skills overall. They also offer online training through videoconferencing.
IBCCES certification program is recognized as the industry standard for training and certification within the field of cognitive disorders for nearly two decades, according to the IBCCES website. The Autism Society — the world’s largest and oldest autism association -— has endorsed the training certification program.
“IBCCES’ Board Certified Cognitive Center program is a wonderful addition to the Owatonna team’s existing knowledge, allowing them to continue to have a positive impact on the community,” IBCCES Board Chairman Myron Pincomb said according to the release.