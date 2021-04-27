The Owatonna school district is in the midst of updating its strategic roadmap after a year of lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, the majority of the planning has involved school leaders working alongside stakeholders. The Owatonna School Board will take a look at the process this summer. Once complete, the strategic plan will help Superintendent Jeff Elstad and administrators determine the operational plans in order to support the strategic plan.
The last time the district did some strategic planning was in 2018. A lot has changed since then, including significant changes to education as a result of the pandemic. District officials will be reorganizing the strategic plan based on the lessons learned throughout the last few years, Elstad said.
“It’s an effort for us to remain transparent with our community around what we believe to be the desired daily experience of our students, parents and staff,” Elstad said. “Then reporting on our steady progress towards the deliverables within that.”
Strategic planning work began in February, when a leadership team discussed how it would design the strategic planning process for Owatonna Public Schools. On March 9 the strategic planning team was organized in an effort to build a “story wall.” The group took a look at where the district has been, where it is now and where folks hope to see it in the future. The team consisted of about 30 people from the district, including support staff, teaching staff and administrators, with about 15-20 community members.
In late March, an “environmental scan” was conducted to analyze the district’s current reality, Elstad said. Discussions identified practices that were well established within Owatonna schools as well as practices that were ebbing. Ideas that are on the edge of consideration for future implementation, or for further development, such as Owatonna Online, were also discussed, according to Elstad.
“We're on the edge of (Owatonna Online), even though we've established it from a sense of we've got board approval and we're starting to get that off the ground, it's still an edge for us because we just don't know what the next year is gonna hold for us in that regard,” Elstad said.
Stakeholder surveys were sent to parents, staff and students, with the aim of collecting information to formulate the district’s desired daily experience. In these surveys students were asked about their current experience at school and what things they would like to see. Responses were cross referenced between parents and staff to hone in on the desired daily experience via multiple perspectives.
The strategic planning team will meet once again Wednesday to review the responses and really develop what the desired daily experience looks like. On May 19, a three-hour session will refine the details and a draft of a “classroom theory of action” will determine how to bring the work of the strategic roadmap into the classroom. In June, a full day session will wrap up the work of the strategic planning, ultimately creating what Elstad calls the district’s “vision card.”
“Then we'll do a three-year operational plan, so we start placing that roadmap with key district initiatives, school projects that are going to need our continuous improvement for the next three years, and then some reflection refinement as well as key messages about community feedback,” Elstad said.
In late June, the school board will review the work and see if it matches with the district’s core values and mission statement. With the strategic plan in place, board decisions can be linked back to the community’s desired daily experience. Two consultants from TeamWorks International will be there to help facilitate the process. In July the board will continue the discussion in a work session meeting, before eventually looking for approval of the new strategic roadmap in a regular meeting.
In August, the School Board will develop the details around its key work as a board and how that runs parallel to the operational plan. Board members will also discuss policy development, Elstad said. The board will also set clear targets for Elstad about what it expects him to do within the next year to work toward accomplishing aspects of the roadmap. In the fall, the board will assess and refine its work so that it knows how to measure the plan implementation and when to revisit the plan.
“I’m a firm believer that when you put a roadmap like that in place it helps guide the board and administration to make sure that we are delivering on what we said we were going to do,” Elstad said.